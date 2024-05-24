Charlotte Russ was not expecting the dramatic end to her vacation in Pismo Beach, California, that she ended up receiving.

Toward the end of the trip late last year, the Fresno, California, resident oversaw her children gathering what they thought were seashells off the beach, according to KFSN-TV in Fresno.

However, Russ and her children soon learned the dire consequences of their activity.

“They thought they were collecting seashells, but they actually collected clams — 72, to be exact,” she told the outlet.

California has regulations to protect the Pismo clam, and there are penalties for violating those regulations.

Russ was ticketed immediately by state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials and later received a notice in the mail that said she was expected to pay a fine of more than $88,000.

She said she was both shocked and saddened by the grotesque amount of money she now owed.

“It was just really sad, it made me really sad and depressed, and you know, it kind of ruined our trip,” Russ said.







It was a sentiment that for most people would be a massive understatement.

“The reason … we have these regulations is because we have to let them get to four-and-a-half inches so they can spawn, so they can have offspring every year, and they have juvenile clams,” Lt. Matthew Gil from the Department of Fish and Wildlife told KFSN.







Fortunately, though, Russ’ story had a happy ending.

After explaining the misunderstanding to a San Luis Obispo County judge, her fine was reduced from more than $88,000 to a mere $500.

Not a small sum, to be sure, but definitely more manageable for the average American mother than the original fine.

Clearly, though, the five-figure fine for the innocent actions of Russ’ children was grossly out of proportion to the offense.

Though humans are called to be stewards of God’s creation, the pursuit of good stewardship and wildlife conservation should be balanced by an understanding of human foibles and mistakes.

The local judge thankfully exhibited the human side of the justice system, understanding that Russ and her children, not being locals, could easily mistake the clams for seashells and gather them up by mistake.

Was the initial $88,000 fine fair? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (64 Votes) No: 96% (1531 Votes)

Responsible stewardship involves creating laws and regulations that conserve the environment without forgetting the human quotient.

Otherwise, more people will end up getting fined more than $88,000 for an honest mistake.

It certainly made for a trip that Russ and her children are not likely to forget anytime soon.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.