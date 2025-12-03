Family Demands Answers After Texas A&M Student Mysteriously Dies After Football Tailgate

Every parent’s worst nightmare is the thought of ever having to attend their own child’s funeral.

The next worst nightmare? Not knowing what’s happened to your child.

For a mourning Texas family, they’re tragically experiencing both right now — and they’re refusing to keep quiet about it.

According to ABC News, Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera, 19, mysteriously died after a football tailgate on Friday.

Austin, Texas, police responded to a call about an unresponsive individual at an apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. Saturday local time.

At 12:57 a.m., Aguilera was declared dead.

Investigators said she had fallen from the 17th floor of a high-rise apartment building.

Aguilera’s family initially put up a GoFundMe, claiming that “details surrounding what happened [after the tailgate] remain unclear.”

The family added that their hearts “are shattered,” and that Aguilera was pursuing a career as a lawyer.

Police announced that, for now, there is nothing suspicious about Aguilera’s death.

“At this time, the incident is not being investigated as a homicide, and there are no indications of suspicious circumstances,” police said, according to ABC News.

That response isn’t sitting well with Aguilera’s mother.

Brianna Aguilera — a 19-year-old student at Texas A&M University — was found dead near campus hours after a college football game, and now her mother says she’s not satisfied with the answers she’s gotten from police. Details: https://t.co/uN1FNmYFPo pic.twitter.com/OflxOJIMOL — TMZ (@TMZ) December 2, 2025

According to local ABC affiliate KSAT-TV, Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, just doesn’t think the details add up.

“There are a lot of inconsistencies with the story,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just so unbearable and unimaginable what happened to her that night. And I don’t have answers.”

Rodriguez also claims that she was not informed of her daughter’s death for nearly 15 hours.

News of Aguilera’s death didn’t reach Rodriguez until late Saturday afternoon — 15 hours after Aguilera’s body was at the morgue.

One of the major concerns Rodriguez had was about the tip itself. Rodriguez said that there were 15 or so people in the apartment with Aguilera, yet police said the 911 call came from a bystander on the ground who found her.

Rodriguez also immediately shot down the idea that this may have been a suicide.

“I know she was not suicidal,” she said. “There was underage drinking going on, but my daughter would not jump 17 stories from a building.”

Rodriguez did note that Aguilera had gotten into a fight with a girl earlier that night, and handed a text message exchange she believes to be relevant over to the authorities.

The lack of information surrounding Aguilera’s death isn’t just affecting her family — it’s sending shockwaves through the local student community in general.

“It’s honestly insane,” said Kate Amend, a University of Texas student. “People say there was no foul play, but that’s kind of hard to believe.”

Police have confirmed that the investigation — including witness interviews — is ongoing.

