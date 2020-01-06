SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Family Devastated After Father and Age 9 Daughter Killed When Mistaken for Deer While Hunting

By Kim Davis
Published January 6, 2020 at 2:42pm
Print

A South Carolina family is devastated after a tragic hunting accident left 30-year-old father Kim Daniel Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren Drawdy dead.

The father and daughter had been part of a hunting party on New Year’s Day in Colleton County when the accident happened, WCSC reported.

The Drawdys and two other hunters had been engaged in a process called deer driving, an attempt to move deer to a desired hunting location, on the final day of South Carolina’s deer hunting season.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the father and daughter were shot after being mistaken for deer and died from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Posts Video That Proclaims the US Is 'Not Very Good at Anything' Except War

The SCDNR announced it is investigating the incident and has not commented on who killed the pair or how they were mistaken for deer.

Kim Drawdy, one of 12 siblings, was described in his obituary as a “devoted father and son” who had a deep passion for the outdoors.

Lauren, a fourth-grade student at Cottageville Elementary School, shared her father’s love of the outdoors.

“Lauren truly loved spending time outdoors with her father hunting and fishing, and riding four wheelers and her dirt bike.  She was so proud of harvesting her first deer in late October,” her obituary read.

Kim Drawdy’s brother, Benny Drawdy, told WCSC that the family is having a difficult time accepting what has happened.

“I was devastated,” Benny Drawdy said. “I couldn’t believe it when I first got the news. I said, ‘It couldn’t be.’ It broke my heart and I couldn’t believe it, a twin brother and now there’s only one left.”

“Of all days, ringing in the new year, something like this happens,” he said.

RELATED: Family Alerted to Devastating Fire by 'God Knocking on the Door'

Lauren Drawdy is survived by her mother, Mary Katina Bowers, step-father Jordan Brovon, and her sister Kylie Drawdy in addition to extended family and classmates.

A fundraiser has been set up to cover funeral expenses for the pair as the family prepares to bury their loved ones on Thursday.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Former Atheist-Turned-Christian Says Prayers Saved Thousands from Fires in Australia
Family Alerted to Devastating Fire by 'God Knocking on the Door'
Kindhearted Hospital Worker Reads at Bedside of Little Girl Fighting for Her Life
Man Says God Told Him To Give Stranger Car After He Saw Her Walking to Work in Cold
Couple Married 64 Years Dies Holding Hands Only Hours Apart on Christmas Eve
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×