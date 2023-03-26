Parler Share
Family Dollar Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Opening Fire on Alleged Shoplifter Who Punched Him

 By Jack Davis  March 26, 2023 at 6:58am
A confrontation between a Family Dollar worker and an alleged shoplifter turned deadly in Phoenix, Arizona, last week.

Family Dollar employee Kevin Salas Madrid, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder in the incident, according to KSAZ-TV, Fox 10 in Phoenix.

The victim was an alleged serial shoplifter, according to KSAZ.

Madrid told police that he told the man to leave the store after the man entered on Wednesday, according to KPHO-TV.

Court documents cited by KPHO stated that an argument ensued.

According to KPHO, a witness said the man, who was not identified in the reports, struck Madrid with a closed fist, which knocked Madrid’s eyeglasses off of his face.

At that point, Madrid began shooting. At least 10 shots were fired, with one witness telling police he heard 15 shots.

Even after the man fell to the ground, Madrid fired more, according to KPHO.

According to KPHO, Madrid told a fellow employee he could not control his anger. Madrid told investigators he saw no weapons on the man he shot, according to KPHO.

Most commenters on Twitter supported Madrid.

“Kevin stated he had made the worst decision of his life,” police wrote in a probable cause statement cited by KSAZ.

“Kevin explained he was struck and decided to shoot but looking back, he realized it was egregious,” the statement said.

Last year, retailers bemoaned the rise of retail theft.

“Today, this thing is an epidemic. It’s spreading faster than COVID,” former chairman and CEO of Chrysler and Home Depot CEO Bob Nardelli said, according to the New York Post.

“The degree of severity now, it’s not just theft, it’s smash and grab. There’s an entitlement out there that if you have it, you’ve worked hard to earn it. ‘I want it. I’m just going to take it.’”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




