Share
Lifestyle
Joe Reed, the father of former US Marine Trevor Reed, stands next to a placard of his son outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2021. The family announced that Trevor Reed started a hunger strike Nov. 4 to call attention to his plight as a prisoner in Russia, where he has been held since 2019 on what the family claims are trumped-up charges.
Joe Reed, the father of former US Marine Trevor Reed, stands next to a placard of his son outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2021. The family announced that Trevor Reed started a hunger strike Nov. 4 to call attention to his plight as a prisoner in Russia, where he has been held since 2019 on what the family claims are trumped-up charges. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Family of Ex-Marine In Russian Prison Announce He's Going On Hunger Strike

 By Amanda Thomason  November 9, 2021 at 5:00pm
Share

The family of former Marine Trevor Reed has not heard from him in nearly four months.

Trevor Reed, a Texas native, was arrested in 2019 after allegedly becoming blackout drunk and assaulting two Russian police officers. The following year, Reed was tried and given a sentence of nine years in prison.

Reed’s family maintains that Reed did not do what he was accused of and that the charges were leveled at him so that he could be used as leverage.



The U.S. embassy in Moscow also finds the whole thing suspicious, reporting that the officers involved contradicted themselves and seemed unable to remember details from the alleged attack, according to KABC-TV.

Trending:
Biden Responds to Skyrocketing Gas Prices by Thinking About Shutting Down Another American Pipeline

In June, the family hoped for some good news after President Joe Biden met with Vladimir Putin. While Biden said the cases of Reed and another prisoner and U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, were brought up, nothing has seemed to result from the interaction.

The Reed family also says that the 30-year-old is currently at a labor camp in the Mordovia region, where he has been kept in solitary confinement for three months, and the most recent news is that he’s gone on a hunger strike.



The ex-Marine’s Russian girlfriend reported that his hunger strike started on Nov. 4, and his family later confirmed the news, saying that he’s taken this tack after “his arbitrary detention and Russian authorities’ numerous and flagrant violations of his basic human rights and his rights under Russian law,” according to ABC News.

The Reeds also voiced their hope that their son’s hunger strike will draw the attention of the government and reignite the possibility of a prisoner trade. However, Ned Price, spokesman for the State Department, said only that they were aware of the situation.



After hearing about the conditions their son is being kept in and learning that he contracted COVID earlier this year and required hospitalization, according to the New York Post, Trevor’s parents are deeply concerned about their son’s well-being.

“While we are immensely proud of our son’s strength of character,” they said in a statement on Monday, “we are also extremely worried about his health.”

Mom Paula Reed’s most recent endeavor is to get at least 1,000 people to send messages on Veteran’s Day to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in an effort to persuade them to continue pursuing his return home.

Related:
One of George Washington's Estates Just Sold for $50 Million in Unprecedented Sale

“HELP WANTED FOR TREVOR!!” Paula posted on Facebook Nov. 4. “WE NEED 1000 FRIENDS TO HELP US LET OUR GOVERNMENT KNOW THAT WE WANT TREVOR TO COME HOME ASAP!



“I AM BEGGING, THAT YOU CONTACT PRESIDENT BIDEN AND VP HARRIS ON THIS UPCOMING VETERANS’ DAY. I WILL POST DETAILS OF METHOD AND RECOMMENDED LANGUAGE TO USE HERE ON SATURDAY.

“WE ARE HOPING THAT A CONCERTED, WELL-TIMED BARRAGE OF MESSAGES ABOUT TREVOR TO THEIR IN BOXES WILL BE IMPACTFUL.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




loading
Family of Ex-Marine In Russian Prison Announce He's Going On Hunger Strike
One of George Washington's Estates Just Sold for $50 Million in Unprecedented Sale
Unbelievable Video: Bus Careens Off Road, 29 Students Plummet Into River
Woman Panics When Strange Man Approaches Her in Parking Lot, Then Her German Shepherd Starts 'Going Mad'
7-Year-Old Girl Sells Baked Goods and Painted Rocks, Earns Over $1,700 for Charity
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.