Parler Share
News

'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Murdering Wife, Check Out What He Joked About on Show 3 Years Ago

 By Richard Moorhead  March 16, 2023 at 6:22pm
Parler Share

The arrest of a former “Family Feud” contestant has some fans of the show questioning one cold moment during a 2019 broadcast.

Timothy Bliefnick claimed that saying “I do” was his greatest mistake at his wedding, answering a question from host Steve Harvey.

“Honey, I love you, but, ‘Said I do,'” Bliefnick said of his biggest marital regret.

Trending:
Middle School Principal Arrested on His First Day on the Job, Charged with Making Terroristic Threats

“Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife.”

“I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

Bliefnick’s alleged actions have left some wondering if the remark was even more than a cold and tasteless joke.

The former college football player was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife in March, according to Fox News.

Bliefnick is facing two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion as of Monday, according to People.

However, an attorney for the suspect is maintaining his client’s innocence.

“It’s a game show,” Bliefnick lawyer Casey Schnack said of the 2019 clip, Fox reported.

“A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer.”

Bliefnick is accused of entering the Quincy, Illinois, residence of his estranged ex-wife and shooting her to death, according to People.

Related:
Athlete Speaks Out After 20-Year-Old Brother's Autopsy Comes Back - 'He Was a Super Fit and Healthy Kid'

Schnack said that community pressure led to her client’s wrongful arrest.

“There was tremendous pressure from the community for an arrest to be made. And naturally the estranged spouse is going to be the number one suspect regardless of the other circumstances.”

Bliefnick was ordered held without bond in a Tuesday hearing, according to the Illinois Herald-Whig.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




5 Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies Preparing for Trump Indictment: Report
Arrest Warrant Issued for Vladimir Putin - Prosecutors Believe They Have Enough Evidence to Convict
Kamala Harris Gets Hostile Reception from March Madness Crowd as Her Alma Mater Gets Blown Out by 28 Points
'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Murdering Wife, Check Out What He Joked About on Show 3 Years Ago
Watch: David Blaine Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong as Magician Is Injured in 80-Ft. Drop - 'Wow, That Hurt'
See more...

Conversation