'Family Feud' Contestant Accused of Murdering Wife, Check Out What He Joked About on Show 3 Years Ago

The arrest of a former “Family Feud” contestant has some fans of the show questioning one cold moment during a 2019 broadcast.

Timothy Bliefnick claimed that saying “I do” was his greatest mistake at his wedding, answering a question from host Steve Harvey.

Timothy Bliefnick, who was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of a home invasion, taped an episode of the ‘Feud’ back in 2019. Steve Harvey asked “What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” His answer — “Saying ‘I do.'” pic.twitter.com/ixoxRJCFKj — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) March 16, 2023

“Honey, I love you, but, ‘Said I do,'” Bliefnick said of his biggest marital regret.

“Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife.”

“I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

Bliefnick’s alleged actions have left some wondering if the remark was even more than a cold and tasteless joke.

The former college football player was arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife in March, according to Fox News.

Bliefnick is facing two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion as of Monday, according to People.

However, an attorney for the suspect is maintaining his client’s innocence.

“It’s a game show,” Bliefnick lawyer Casey Schnack said of the 2019 clip, Fox reported.

“A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn’t make one a murderer.”

Bliefnick is accused of entering the Quincy, Illinois, residence of his estranged ex-wife and shooting her to death, according to People.

Illinois | Rebecca Bliefnick, 41-years-old, was found dead in her home by a family member on February 23, after she failed to pickup her 3 children from school. Now her estranged husband, Timothy Bliefnick, has been arrested (yesterday) for her murder. pic.twitter.com/l6dvBVDp9f — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) March 14, 2023

Schnack said that community pressure led to her client’s wrongful arrest.

“There was tremendous pressure from the community for an arrest to be made. And naturally the estranged spouse is going to be the number one suspect regardless of the other circumstances.”

Bliefnick was ordered held without bond in a Tuesday hearing, according to the Illinois Herald-Whig.

