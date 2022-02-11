The family of a Kansas woman who died following her coronavirus vaccination in March is planning to file a lawsuit in connection with her death.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that it acquired the autopsy report of Jeanie Evans, 68, of Effingham Kansas through the state’s open records process.

“Based on the available case history and autopsy findings, it is my opinion that Jeanie Evans, a 68-year-old female, died as a result of anaphylaxis due to COVID-19 vaccine administration,” the report said, according to KSHB-TV.

Shortly after her death, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, which did not identify Evans, said a woman died on March 24, 2021, from “anaphylaxis,” which is a medical term for an allergic reaction. That is the same day Evans died, one day after she received the first dose of a Moderna vaccine.

According to the Shawnee County coroner’s office’s autopsy report, Evans, 68, had a history of hypertension, environmental allergies, allergic disorder and reactive airway disease.

She had suffered a prior anaphylactic reaction when given the drug Albuterol, the autopsy report said.

During the post-vaccination waiting period, Evans said that her airway felt blocked. That took place between 15 and 20 minutes after her vaccination.

First responders said Evans had “severe respiratory distress with labored breathing and stridor and poor oxygen saturation,” according to the Wichita Eagle.

“Upon arrival to the hospital, (Evans) was reintubated for airway tube positioning and … lost pulses,” the report said. “CPR was initiated and … return of spontaneous circulation was achieved,” but her condition declined.

She was taken to Stormont-Vail Hospital at 5;21 p.m. on March 23, and died at 11:55 a.m. the next day.

Colt Umphenour, one of Evans’ sons, said the family intends to file suit.

“I am actively looking for a new attorney to represent the family,” Umphenour said.

It was unclear who would be the target of any lawsuit.

The federal government has offered blanket immunity from lawsuits to the companies that make the coronavirus vaccines, according to CNBC.

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“

Last year, the family had hired an attorney who has since stepped away from the case.

Umphenour said Tuesday that the family’s initial lawyer “deferred” handling the case himself but recommended the family pursue the case.

Anaphylaxis takes place in about five people per 1 million vaccinated in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

