A Virginia family learned more about its past through a rock-hard piece of family history.

Way back in the freezer of Linda Wiseman’s mother’s Verona, Virginia, home was an 84-year-old biscuit, according to WHSV-TV.

“She was a neat freak and she’d clean things up that didn’t need to be cleaned, you know, but she kept that,” Wiseman said.

The biscuit had a message.

“Biscuit made by Mrs. Chambers on August 1940 at the Blankenship home,” it read.

“It was my mother’s brother’s wife’s grandmother,” Wiseman said. “Who knows where it’s been, how it’s been stored.”

“We were just dumbfounded because the names aren’t familiar to us either,” Andy Wiseman, Linda Wiseman’s son, said, according to Today. “So, it was like this mystery, and it became this search we had.”

After tracing the names in the note, the family learned the biscuit was made by the grandmother-in-law of his great-uncle Harold.

“My grandmother’s sister found Dora Chambers’ death notice or obituary, and it was dated 1940,” he says. “So we believe that my great-uncle’s first wife would have saved her grandmother’s last biscuit.”

“My great-uncle and his first wife would have had it at their house in the freezer forever,” he said, adding that his grandmother was the executor of the estate and “for whatever reason, decided to keep the biscuit for the past 10 years.”

Wiseman has a very clear answer to questions about whether he would eat the relic.

“None of us are interested at all in doing that,” he says with a laugh. “It smells like freezer, like, the deepest ice you can smell.”

Wiseman and his mother think the biscuit is “probably an old soda biscuit,” but the exact recipe is still a mystery, according to Fox News.

“I’ve been learning more about biscuit history,” he said. “I never knew this much about it.”

Linda Wiseman told WHSV that there is no question where the biscuit belongs.

“Oh, I’m gonna put it in my freezer, and my sons will have to divide it up when I’m gone,” Wiseman said.

