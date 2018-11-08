SECTIONS
Family Member of Former Fox News Senior Correspondent Killed in California Massacre

By Savannah Pointer
at 4:29pm
Alaina Housley, the 18-year-old niece of former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, was among those killed during the shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, Fox News reported.

The shooting took place late Wednesday night when it is believed that Ian David Long, a veteran of the Marine Corps, entered the bar and opened fire into a crowd of 150-200 people, most of whom were students from nearby universities.

Alaina Housley was a freshman at Pepperdine University, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was unaccounted for until well into Thursday.

Adam Housley is married to actress Tamera Mowry-Housley, and the pair gave a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday after they learned of the death saying that, “Our hearts are broken.”

“We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Housley worked as a correspondent for Fox News for most of Alaina’s life, leaving the network earlier this year after 17 years with the media giant.

Prior to receiving the news about Alaina’s death, both Housley and wife Tamera scoured social media, hoping to make contact with their niece early on Thursday morning.

“Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do,” Adam tweeted at about 8:30 a.m.

The former Fox correspondent posted a picture of his niece on Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “I really don’t know what to say other than I love this girl with all my heart and I’d give my life right now for a miracle.”

Several of Housley’s former co-workers reached out through Twitter, offering their help.

President Donald Trump has ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings as “a mark of solemn respect” for Alaina and the other victims of the shooting.

