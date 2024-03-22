Family of Girl Charged in Brutal Beating of Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain Starts Fundraiser for 'Real Victim'

The family of a 15-year-old Missouri girl who went viral online after she was recorded smashing another girl’s head into pavement this month is claiming she is the “real victim” in the incident, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The family told the outlet she is an honor student who was defending herself when she was seen on video repeatedly smashing the head of 16-year-old Kaylee Gain onto concrete on March 8 near their high school in St. Louis County.

Kaylee remains hospitalized and in serious condition two weeks later and has not woken up. She suffered a skull fracture and frontal lobe damage, her family has said.

The girl who allegedly assaulted her during the altercation outside Hazelwood High School has not been identified by police, but she has been charged as a minor with felony assault.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Thursday, the 15-year-old suspect’s family said they are trying to raise $150,000 for her and are lashing out at people who want to see her tried as an adult.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey was been among those who called on the suspect to be treated as an adult after the brutal attack.

This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide. https://t.co/WYdsYT0Ezd — Andrew Bailey (@AndrewBaileyMO) March 10, 2024

During the interview with the Mail, the suspect’s aunt — who was not named — said the 15-year-old is the “real victim” and was bullied before she put Kaylee into a coma.

Do you believe the girl who beat Kaylee Gain is at fault? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (732 Votes) No: 7% (54 Votes)

She also categorized the girl’s actions as self-defense.

The aunt said the suspect’s family created a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for her legal defense but the campaign was taken down because it violated GoFundMe’s rules on raising money for those accused of committing a violent crime.

Since then, the family has launched a petition on Change.org that seeks to compel the juvenile court system not to try the girl as an adult.

It is also asking for “compassion” and donations via CashApp.

“If people want to donate, they should give it on the CashApp, not the petition,” the aunt of the suspect told the Daily Mail. “We set up a GoFundMe but it was taken down in hours, we have a lawyer. The family are all together and we will get through this.”

The teen’s family also said she “deserves amnesty and a chance at forgiveness” as well as a “fair trial.”

Meanwhile, the petition says the teen’s attack on Kaylee is “being used to define [the girl’s] character and incite racial divisions and political strife with the [Missouri Attorney General] calling on the courts to charge her as an adult.”

The family added, “Prior to an incident on March 8th where she was seen defending herself from harassment and bullying, she had never been in trouble.

“Her work as a scholar was tainted by the bullying she had to endure at school. It is unjust that such an accomplished young woman should be charged as an adult for assault without considering all the facts of the case that led to the incident where harm occurred.”

The family further asked that the teen’s “academic achievements” be considered by the public and the courts and called the attack on Kaylee “one mistake made under duress.”

Kaylee’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign for her medical bills in the days immediately following her hospitalization.

In an update on Monday, the campaign offered a comment from a family attorney who asked for prayers that the teen would come out of her coma.

The campaign for Kaylee had raised more than $380,000 as of Friday morning.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.