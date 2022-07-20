Share
Lifestyle
News

Family Insider Reveals Who Ivana Trump May Have Left a Fortune To: Report

 By Jack Davis  July 19, 2022 at 6:07pm
Share

Ivana Trump could leave a fortune to the loved one who was with her at the end, according to speculation being bandied about online.

RadarOnline reported that “millions” had been set aside in Ivana Trump’s will for the care of her dog Tiger. Ivana was former President Donald Trump’s first wife.

“Tiger was her best friend. She loved that dog,” RadarOnline said it was told by a family insider. “Tiger was always getting under her feet and snapping at everyone but her. Ivana didn’t care.”

Ivana Trump’s will has not been made public.

According to RadarOnline, the dog is currently living with one of Ivana Trump’s assistants.

Trending:
Video: Alarming Moment Explosion Rocks Hoover Dam, Tourist Captures Daunting Black Clouds as Fire Erupts

“Tiger was all she had. She died a single woman. Her children were grown up — and she would have been totally alone if not for Tiger. I wouldn’t be surprised if she left millions in her will to Tiger,” the source said.

“She loved animals more than people.”

As Ivana Trump’s Wednesday funeral approached, guests were asked not to bring flowers but to donate to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a Florida-based nonprofit, People reported.

The rescue published a tribute to Ivana Trump on its website.

“Ivana Trump was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the statement said.

“Ivana was philanthropically involved with many charities throughout her entire life, but always remained steadfast and passionate in her love for animals.”

Ivana Trump’s funeral will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City, with Donald Trump and the couple’s three children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. — expected to attend.

Related:
Ivana Trump's Friends Worried That House Hid a Lurking Danger... Then Her Body Was Found Next to It

Ivana Trump, 73, was found dead Thursday in her Manhattan townhouse. Her body was discovered at the bottom of a staircase. The New York City medical examiner ruled that she died of “blunt impact injuries” to her torso.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Alarming Moment Explosion Rocks Hoover Dam, Tourist Captures Daunting Black Clouds as Fire Erupts
Family Insider Reveals Who Ivana Trump May Have Left a Fortune To: Report
Top Republicans React to Fauci Retirement Speculation: 'He Belongs in Jail'
FDA Issues Recall on Walmart and Amazon Freeze-Dried Blueberries for High Levels of Lead
China Vows 'Forceful Measures' Against the US Due to Nancy Pelosi's Trip
See more...

Conversation