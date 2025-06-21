Family of Jimmy Swaggart Pleads for Prayer After Longtime Televangelist Is Rushed to Hospital

The family of Jimmy Swaggart asked for prayers after the televangelist went into cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Swaggart’s son, Donnie, announced that paramedics rushed the minister to the hospital on Father’s Day.

“Right now he is in ICU,” Swaggart told members of the Family Worship Center Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Sunday.

“And without a miracle, his time will be short. But we believe God,” he said.

The following day, the Swaggart Facebook page shared a post requesting continued prayers.

“As we mentioned, we will continue to keep you updated on how Brother Swaggart is doing,” the Monday post read.

“At this time, there has been no change in his condition.

“We ask that you continue to lift him up in prayer and believe God for a miracle—but above all, we trust in the Lord’s perfect will,” the post read.

Swaggart shared another update on Wednesday revealing that his father’s condition remained unchanged, according to Charisma magazine.

Swaggart, 90, has served in ministry since 1955, according to The Christian Post.

Since then, he’s written more than 60 books, and even became a gospel singer and musician, selling nearly 17 million recordings.

“I want to tell you this … the devil cannot have this United States of America. He cannot have it! We still worship God who is able to do all things. Glory be to God and the Lamb forever.”

– Evangelist Jimmy Swaggart pic.twitter.com/AGKY2o9M2G — Jimmy Swaggart (@JimmyLSwaggart) December 9, 2020

But in 1991, Swaggart took a dark turn, and it wasn’t his first time.

California police pulled Swaggart over for driving on the wrong side of the road, not wearing a seat belt, and driving an unregistered vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police also discovered that a woman riding as his passenger was Rosemary Garcia, a prostitute.

“For sex, I mean that’s why he stopped me, that’s what I do, I’m a prostitute,” she reportedly told KNBC-TV in Los Angeles. “He asked for sex. He was shaking.”







In 1988, he was caught leaving a hotel with a prostitute, and the Assemblies of God defrocked him, according to the research database EBSCO.

In perhaps one of his most-recognizable television appearances, Swaggart issued a vague apology to his congregation.

Still, the prostitute later went public and described her alleged sexual experiences with the televangelist.

