American Airlines Under Fire After Kicking Family off Plane Due to ‘Body Odor’

An American Airlines plane is pictured in a file photo from 2015.Philip Pilosian / ShutterstockAn American Airlines plane is pictured in a file photo from 2015. A family was kicked off an American Airlines flight from Miami to Michigan last week because other passengers complained about the family's body odor. (Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock)

By Grace Carr
at 6:34am
American Airlines kicked a family from Michigan off a flight Wednesday after passengers and crew members complained that the family smelled bad — but the husband and father is claiming he was discriminated against because the family is Jewish.

Yossi Adler and his wife, Jennie, along with their 19-month-old daughter were flying from Miami to Detroit Wednesday night and had boarded the flight with every intention of making the trip as planned, NBC News reported Thursday.

Adler believes the airline discriminated against them for being Jewish.

“There’s a religious reason for some reason that they’re kicking me off the plane. We don’t have odor, OK? Nobody here has odor,” Adler said, according to NBC.

Passengers complained, however, that the family emitted a strong unpleasant odor, according to the airline.

Crew members also noticed and complained of the smell, the airline maintains, according to NBC.

“The Adler family were asked to deplane last night after several passengers, along with our crew members, complained about their body odor,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to NBC.

“The family were provided hotel accommodations and meals, and re-booked on a flight to Detroit today.”

Adler insists he and his wife bathe every day and that they do not smell bad.

He also cast doubt on the airline’s statement, saying that no crew members ever told the family which one of them smelled or if the bad “odor” emitted from all the family members.

The story drew strong reactions on social media.

The family successfully flew back to Detroit Thursday.

