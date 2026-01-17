Family Member of Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin's Trans Lover Speaks Out

A female family member of the self-described transgender boyfriend of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson gave an interview to NewsNation that aired on Thursday.

Lance Twiggs is a male and was dating Robinson at the time of Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination at Utah Valley University. The family member discussed several topics with NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin and asserted she was completely certain that Robinson was Kirk’s assassin during a segment that aired on “NewsNation Live With Nichole Berlie.”

“Will he still cooperate with the investigation, from what you know?” Entin asked.

“You know, I don’t know. You know, when I first found out about how he was taken in and talked to by the police… I know that they said that he was very cooperative, but they had to go get him and bring him in,” the family responded. “He didn’t voluntarily go in and say, ‘Hey, I heard about this and I have some knowledge.’ You know, he had to go in… he handed things over when they asked for them, but… he didn’t give up any information until he had to.”

Entin noted there were numerous theories about others besides Robinson being involved in Kirk’s assassination.

“How confident are you that police have the right guy, Tyler Robinson?” he asked.

“100%,” she responded. “They have the right guy.”

Twiggs apparently disappeared from his hometown of St. George, Utah, and seemed to be keeping a low profile, the New York Post reported on Oct. 28.

“My understanding was for the first few weeks, because there were so many threats against his family and him… my understanding is they did have a little bit of FBI detail and they kind of moved around a little bit,” the family member told Entin. “But they’re not anymore. He’s with his family.”

Robinson appeared to confess to Twiggs via text message.

“I had enough of his hatred,” Robinson allegedly texted him. “Some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

Moreover, Robinson’s parents told authorities that their son had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented” leading up to the alleged assassination, Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said on Sept. 16.

