Share
Sports
News
President Donald Trump holds up a football presented during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump holds up a football presented during a presentation ceremony for the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Family of Native Chief Behind NFL's 'Redskins' Logo Wants It Brought Back – Asks for a Meeting with Trump

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2026 at 7:26am
Share

A family of Native Americans whose ancestor was immortalized by the former logo of Washington’s NFL team is longing for the day when a headline can again proclaim “Redskins Defeat Cowboys.”

Chief Two Guns White Calf, a Blackfeet Native American, was the inspiration for the former Washington Redskins logo created in 1971 by Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, according to WTVR-TV.

His descendants claim the Washington Commanders, which removed the logo to appease left-wing activists in 2020, wrongly erased him, and they want the name and logo restored.

“He was such a leader and he had a hold on the National Football League for 50 years,” Morningstar Gopher, a representative of the late chief’s estate, said.

“They tried to erase us, like we didn’t exist anymore,” estate lead Kenneth Conway said.

The descendants said the team never consulted them before consigning their ancestor to obscurity.

“They did not even ask our family for approval. They didn’t ask for nothing from us. I mean, we literally got erased,” Brock Conway, who is a historian, said.

“We’re hopeful for a meeting with President Trump in order to help get this pushed forward,” Gopher said, adding that they have also asked for a meeting with the team.

The estate wants the team to restore the former name and logo, and hopes to have the team’s stadium named for the chief.

“It would be a big win in his pocket in terms of helping the Native people in securing the first-ever NFL stadium named after a Native American,” Gopher said.

“There’s a lot of diehard Redskins fans down in Washington, D.C.,” Gopher added.

“This would be a win-win, I think, for everybody. It would be a win-win for the family because it would be so honored and the history of their ancestors,” attorney Denise Rosado said.

Until then, the family remembers their ancestor in their own way.

Related:
Washington Commanders Are Now Attempting to Cash In on 'Redskins' Name and Logo

“We symbolize him with honor by, you know, putting his picture on our walls,” Brock Conway said.

A descendant of the artist who developed the logo said it was designed to honor the Blackfeet Nation.

“Seeing this logo always brings a deep sense of pride because it was designed by my grandfather, Walter “Blackie” Wetzel. In 1971, he walked into a meeting with the team to replace their old imagery and walked out having created something meant to genuinely symbolize the strength, pride, and service of Native communities,” Ryan Wetzel posted on X.

Should the Washington Commanders restore the Redskins team name and logo?

“He didn’t just advocate through art; he spent decades serving as a leader for the Blackfeet Nation and the National Congress of American Indians. Grateful to honor his memory and keep his story alive,” he posted.

A 2016 poll showed that roughly 90 percent of Native Americans surveyed by The Washington Post were not offended by the team name.

But in 2020, amid riots fueled by the death of George Floyd, the team capitulated to those who disliked the name and removed it, according to ABC News.

The current Blackfeet Nation, based in Montana, once roamed much of southwestern Canada and the northwestern United States. Its reservation covers 1.5 million acres.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Family of Native Chief Behind NFL's 'Redskins' Logo Wants It Brought Back – Asks for a Meeting with Trump
NFL Veteran Cut After Running to His Vehicle to Grab a Gun During Practice Dispute: Report
Watch: Ilhan Omar's Relatives Bristle as Speculation About Congresswoman's Whereabouts Builds
Electric Vehicle Fire at Texas Dealership Takes Firefighters Nearly 18 Hours to Put Out
Florida Woman Heads to Prison for Attacking Cops During Immigration Action, Punching Officer
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation