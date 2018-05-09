Family of Prisoner Freed from North Korea Thanks God and President Trump for His Release

The family of Tony Kim, one of the prisoners released from North Korea on Wednesday, is thanking God and President Donald Trump for his release from captivity.

Kim, previously a professor at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, was detained by North Korean authorities in 2017.

The regime accused him of “committing criminal acts of hostility aimed at overturning the DPRK.”

After a year in captivity, he is finally on his way home, along with three other prisoners.

“We are grateful for the release of our husband and father, Tony Kim, and the other two American detainees. We want to thank all of those who have worked toward and contributed to his return home. We also want to thank the president for engaging directly with North Korea,” the family said in a statement.

“Mostly, we thank God for Tony’s safe return,” the family added.

“We appreciate all of the support and prayers of friends and even strangers during this challenging year. You are dear to our hearts. We ask that you continue to pray for the people of North Korea and for the release of all who are still being held. Thank you,” the statement from the Kim family concluded.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his second trip to North Korea on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for the president’s unprecedented summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as secure the release of the three American prisoners held in North Korea.

Trump announced the release of the prisoners Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting,” Trump wrote.

“They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.”

I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

“My family and I long to make contact with my dad,” Sol Kim, Tony’s son, told Fox News in February.

“We want to tell him that he’s soon going to be a grandfather,” he added at the time.

Upon returning to the U.S., Tony Kim will be able to see his grandchild for the first time.

