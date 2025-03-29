Family Provides Update After Ex-DOJ Attorney Dies Suddenly

The death last week of a former federal prosecutor with a high-profile past made headlines well beyond her home in Alexandria, Virginia.

At 43, Jessica Aber had not only achieved the rank of United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, she had led the Department of Justice’s prosecution in major international intelligence cases.

But detectives found no evidence of foul play, according to ABC News, and in a statement on Tuesday, her family expanded on that.

Aber’s family, according to ABC, said she had “suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years.”

“We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks,” her family said.

“Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss.”

As the New York Post noted in a report Wednesday, Aber “oversaw the prosecution of former CIA analyst Asif Rahman, who pleaded guilty to leaking top-secret documents about Israel’s 2024 strike on Iran.”

The leak forced Israel to delay its strike on the country, the Post reported.

Aber described Rahman’s actions as a “violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law,” according to the Post, and said the leak “placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future.”

She also directed the prosecution in cases involving money laundering linked to Russia.

In December 2023, after Russia launched its bloody invasion of Ukraine, she secured indictments of four members of the Russian military charging them with war crimes against a U.S. citizen in Ukraine, as Newsweek reported.

“These charges reflect that the defendants’ alleged actions are not only grave breaches of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, but also violations of U.S. law,” Aber said in a DOJ news release at the time.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the Justice Department’s effort to hold perpetrators of war crimes violations accountable in Ukraine and will continue to pursue them. We thank our investigative partners on this case, the War Crimes Accountability Team, the FBI Washington Field Office, and Homeland Security Investigations for their outstanding efforts to gather evidence required for these charges.”

Family of ex US Attorney Jessica Aber offers hint about high profile prosecutor’s cause of death https://t.co/E9FT7P0d99 pic.twitter.com/ThwQ2BCK29 — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2025

She was found dead at her home March 22 after Alexandria police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman.

APD Statement regarding Beverley Drive Death Investigation pic.twitter.com/86iNsUzQyO — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) March 22, 2025

Aber was appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2021 by then-President Joe Biden.

She resigned on Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

