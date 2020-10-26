A pro-Trump rally in New York City held by members of the Jewish community was attacked throughout Sunday by protestors, leaving children suffering after being assaulted with pepper spray.

A “Jews for Trump” vehicle rally was organized by an adviser to the Trump campaign, Boris Epshteyn.

He is also the co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump.

But rather than being allowed to take part in a peaceful showing of support for the president, the already embattled Orthodox Jewish community was assaulted in areas from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

WARNING: The following contains videos that some viewers may find offensive:

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Fox News reported a family of seven was pepper-sprayed while participating in the peaceful rally.

Of the family that was targeted by anti-Trump protestors, four children were left feeling the lingering effects of the pepper spray.

A man told Fox anonymously that his family was driving along Fifth Avenue in a car draped with Trump flags with its windows down.

That’s when the man said another car pulled up alongside his family and sprayed everyone, including the four children, with the pepper spray.

“Immediately the kids started crying and screaming and I jumped out of the car after I was peppered [sic] sprayed as well,” he told Fox News.

The reported attacker was arrested when the man who was interviewed by Fox said he got out of the car, only to be further pursued on foot by a person who allegedly released the chemical irritant on the family and children.

An officer reportedly detained and arrested the alleged attacker.

RELATED: Top Jewish Leaders Make 'Historic' Move in Support of Donald Trump

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

The man said the children “are now left traumatized” and “coughing” from the pepper spray they were exposed to in the unprovoked attack.

The family hit with the chemical irritant were not the only members of the city’s pro-Trump Jewish community targeted by violence Sunday.

Several hundred cars adorning “Trump 2020” flags took part in the mobile rally, which began in the Coney Island neighborhood, and stopped at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

One such caravan was led by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, whose car was targeted by a mob of demonstrators.

Ruddy Giuliani just rode through NYC with Trump Caravan. Trump cars got egged and flags ripped up by BLM. 📹 By Scootercaster (FNTV) desk@scootercaster.com for licensing pic.twitter.com/9Knx0hAtSM — @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV) (@ScooterCasterNY) October 25, 2020

The rally eventually headed to a park in Brooklyn.

Multiple videos posted to social media show that those who partook in the Trump rally were attacked with rocks and other projectiles throughout the event, while some were targeted on the Brooklyn Bridge by a man who was punching car windows.

This man is so upset that a #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy practically shut down the Brooklyn Bridge while heading to Manhattan, that he began punching vehicles. @NYPDnews @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/6kSZKUoa0F — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Eggs thrown on #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/IvMC4uGXKN — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

In all, the NYPD told Fox that “11 people were taken into custody” following the attacks on the Jews for Trump rally-goers.

Of those arrested, six were charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction of government administration and harassment.

Another individual faces a charge of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Thirteen Orthodox Jewish rabbis endorsed Trump’s re-election bid in a letter on Sunday.

The community has been targeted in recent weeks by city and state officials over religious gatherings, leading to accusations that Democratic officials such as Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are engaging in anti-Semitism.

