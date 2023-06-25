Family Tradition: Here are All the Crimes We Know the Biden Family Has Committed

While Hunter Biden may be the poster child for the underbelly of debauchery and criminal activity among the children of the Washington elite, a new report in the New York Post reveals that problems with substance abuse and crime have plagued not just Hunter but multiple members of the Biden family, spanning over four generations.

According to the report, the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, was arrested for marijuana possession while attending Tulane University in 1999, although no conviction was recorded. She also faced allegations of cocaine use at a house party a decade later, but no legal consequences followed.

Another misdemeanor arrest occurred when she obstructed a police officer and engaged in a brawl outside a Chicago bar in 2002, according to the Post, but the charges were dropped.

Tucker Carlson starting his show off with a FLAMETHROWER: 🔥🔥 “Ashley Biden wrote in her diary that her father Joe used to force her to shower with him and she attributed her later sexual compulsions to showers with her father.” That seems like clear evidence of abuse…” pic.twitter.com/ONE8Q0BD0N — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 3, 2023



In 1999, Frank Biden, the brother of the president, was a passenger in a car that was involved in a tragic drunk-driving accident near Cardiff-on-Sea, California. As a result, he was held partially responsible for the death of Michael Albano, a 38-year-old man. He was ordered to pay Albano’s family almost $1 million, but as of a 2020 by the U.K. Daily Mail, had not paid up.

In October 2003, Frank Biden was accused of stealing two DVDs from a Florida Blockbuster by putting them in his pants. Records obtained by the Miami New Times indicate that he subsequently failed to appear for his court hearing. Not surprisingly, he did not face prosecution for this incident.

In August 2003, Frank Biden was arrested for drunk driving in Fort Lauderdale, resulting in a six-month probationary period, according to the New York Post. A year later, he faced another arrest for driving with a suspended license but managed to avoid jail time by undergoing a three-month rehabilitation program, the Post reported.

Caroline Biden, President Biden’s niece, has had multiple brushes with the law and, like Hunter, has consistently managed to avoid jail time.

In August 2019, she was arrested for DUI and driving without a license after crashing into a tree, according to the Post. Pill bottles were found in her car, and a subsequent blood test confirmed drug use. Her arraignment was conveniently delayed until the day after the presidential election, and she was sentenced to probation.

In 2017, she faced charges for using a stolen credit card to make purchases totaling over $110,000, according to the Post. The felony conviction was later dropped, and she pleaded guilty to petty larceny, avoiding jail time.

In 2013, she was booked for assaulting a police officer during a dispute with a roommate over unpaid rent at a New York City apartment, according to the Post. The case was dismissed after she agreed to anger management treatment.

And then, of course, there’s Hunter, who has openly acknowledged his drug addiction and has faced allegations of crack cocaine use at Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club in Washington, D.C., not to mention tax fraud, gun crimes and accusations of influence peddling at the highest levels.

His abandoned laptop contains numerous images depicting his consumption of controlled substances, often in the company of high-priced prostitutes. Despite these revelations, there is no record of him serving any jail time for these activities.

Hunter Biden is above the law. He gets lgbtq, ANTIFA & @Blklivesmatter privileges from @DOJPH & @FBI. If he were a Black man or Trump who’s being treated like a Black man, he would have been put under the jail! -Hunter use drugs, no charges!

-Hunter does human tracking, no… pic.twitter.com/qkWcuc5Goy — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) June 20, 2023



An August report in The New Yorker titled “The Untold History Of The Biden Family” by Adam Entous — now an investigative correspondent for The New York Times — reveals that flirting with illegal activity in the Biden family extends beyond the current generations.

Entous shares anecdotes by Hunter Biden about his childhood experiences with his father.

According to Entous, as a senator, Joe Biden would occasionally take Hunter and his brother, Beau, on drives through affluent neighborhoods to explore vacant mansions by illegally entering through second-floor windows when the front doors were locked.

If they encountered real-estate agents during their escapades, Biden would effortlessly charm them into granting them an impromptu tour.

While Hunter emphasized his middle-class upbringing, Entous wrote, the Bidens actually resided in a grand 10,000-square-foot mansion, but they took measures to conserve heating costs by closing off sections of the house. This detail highlights the delicate balance between their aspirations for wealth and their conscious efforts to live within their means.

The article also explored the close relationship between Joe Biden Sr., the president’s father, and Biden. Sr.’s cousin, Bill Sheene Jr., during World War II.

A discussion with Bill Sheene III, reported by Entous, highlighted the involvement of business partner of Biden Sr., Arthur Briscoe, who, according to Entous’ report, was “mobbed up.”

The article shed light on the financial rise and subsequent collapse experienced by the Bidens, suggesting that Biden Sr.’s financial success, as well as the subsequent loss, could be attributed, at least in part, to their association with Briscoe and the shadowy world he may have been connected to.

“All children are shaped by their parents,” Entous wrote.

It is clear that Hunter and Ashley Biden’s disdain for the laws of the land did not happen in a vacuum.

The fact that Joe Biden was a sponsor of the 1994 crime bill for higher penalties for street crimes proves just how “above the law” this family considers themselves.

Quote- “I don’t care why they’re smoking crack. We have an obligation to cordon them off from the rest of society”- Joe Biden on drug users. (Hunter & Joe Biden pictured). pic.twitter.com/rcwn5MrqWy — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) June 25, 2023



George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, a vocal critic of the Bidens, told the New York Post that the “fact that it took over five years to even secure a plea on a couple of small misdemeanors is a testament to a family that has leveraged Joe Biden public positions into a fortune of foreign influence peddling.”

Turley hit the nail on the head.

It’s a twisted tale of illicit dealings and disregard for the law that has unfolded over generations, steadily rising through denial and artful persuasion to the very zenith of American power.

Or as Turley told the Post: “The Biden family make the Medicis look like small-time operators.”

