The mother of an autistic woman who was allegedly murdered by an MS-13 gang member is suing the Biden administration for allowing the illegal alien to enter the country, despite his known ties to the dangerous and violent drug gang.

Kayla Hamilton, an autistic woman who had just turned 20, was found dead in a mobile home she was sharing with her boyfriend in Aberdeen, Maryland, in July of 2022. Police discovered that someone had broken into the trailer, attacked Kayla, then raped and murdered her before stealing money and property and leaving the trailer.

Police identified a 17-year-old suspect using DNA evidence and also reported that he was an illegal alien and known gang member.

“It was determined that our suspect, as it was later developed, had ties to the MS13 gang,” Aberdeen police Lieutenant William Rieber told the media, according to WBFF-TV.

“What can you say to a monster and evil person that had no compassion? He shouldn’t have been here, I just want him to pay for what he did,” the brutalized woman’s mother, Tammy Nobles, said at the time.

Now the Nobles family is taking their cause to the next step to address Biden’s border crisis.

Nobles says she is filing a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Joe Biden administration because records show the Biden regime caught this illegal immigrant, but let him go into the U.S. population without deporting him ahead of the murder.

“We bring this landmark lawsuit in honor of Kayla to get answers on how this catastrophic failure occurred and help prevent another senseless murder,” said family attorney Brian Claypool, according to the Washington Times.

Tammy Nobles appeared on a recent “Fox & Friends First” broadcast to blast Biden for his dangerous border policies.

“If there was a more secured border and individuals coming here was properly vetted, my daughter would still be alive today,” Nobles said, the New York Post reported. “They let her down.”

“I want them to be properly vetted,” Nobles said. “They need to be able to check their background, not for crimes in this country, but also crimes in their country and where they came from.”

The lawsuit will name Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security, the agencies involved with apprehending the murderer and then releasing him into the U.S. interior.

Nobles is set to testify before the House of Representatives as it considers impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Nobles also testified before Congress last year.

Government records said the murderer was apprehended as an “unaccompanied minor” and told officials he paid a coyote $4,000 to smuggle him across the U.S. border. He also claimed he was fleeing gang violence back home.

The teen was reportedly released to a woman who claimed she was an aunt or a first cousin, but who was not required to provide proof of her relationship to the boy.

It was also discovered that the woman to whom the government gave custody of the teen was also an illegal alien. She soon kicked him out of her house.

HHS files claimed the teen had “no behavioral issues” and “demonstrated good judgment and age-appropriate behaviors.” But months later, he was accused of raping and murdering Kayla Hamilton by brutally strangling her with the cord of a phone charger.

It was later determined that he was a member of MS-13. He also had tattoos identifying him as a member of the criminal gang from El Salvador.

Even after being taken into custody and charged with murder, the illegal alien teen was later placed in a foster home with other children, thereby endangering their lives, as well, The Washington Times reported.

Lawyer Claypool added, “The killer had been arrested in El Salvador in 2020 for being associated with an illicit gang. All DHS had to do was make one phone call to verify this and Kayla would be alive.”

Joe Biden’s disastrous wide-open border policies have allowed an untold number of unvetted criminals to enter this country freely. Along with bringing us a myriad of diseases once nearly eliminated here, they have also committed countless murders of American citizens from coast to coast.

All because Joe Biden is not even enforcing the immigration laws we have on the books, much less implementing any new policies to further prevent this murder and mayhem from being visited upon the whole country.

