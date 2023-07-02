German social media influencer and bodybuilder Jo Linder, also known as “Joesthetics” online, has unexpectedly died at only 30 years old.

Linder has a following of over 8.6 million on Instagram and has 948,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, which follows his bodybuilding journey and offers advice for gaining muscle. His net worth was estimated to be around $2.5 million, according to the U.K. Sun.

His girlfriend, Nicha, confirmed his death on Instagram and said he died yesterday from an aneurysm.”

Linder’s death was announced Saturday by his girlfriend, who goes by the single name Nicha.

“Jo is [in] the best place everyone. Yesterday [he passed] away by aneurysm .. I was there with him in the room.. he put on the necklace in my neck that he made for me [then] we just lay down cuddle,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to Heathline, “An aneurysm occurs when an artery’s wall weakens and causes an abnormally large bulge … This bulge can rupture and cause internal bleeding.”

Nicha wrote that Linder died as he was waiting to meet his friend at the gym. Only days earlier, she wrote, he had felt pain in his neck, and appeared to suggest that this may have been a foreshadowing symptom of the aneurysm.

“At this moment I couldn’t write anything much. Trust me this man is more than what you ever know.. he so sweet kindness strong and HARD WORK MAN and loyalty and honesty smart. And he is the believer in EVERYONE. specially ME. He believes in me that I could be better and be someone in this world. When everyone else just laugh about it,” she wrote.

“[He thinks] a lot about what to POST and CARE a lot about every comment and everyday after he posted he just in his room reply all the comments him self … he put a lot of work to be motivated to his fan EVEN sometimes he feel not so motivation. But he can’t rest or GIVE UP Because he knew 8 million people out need this from him. Like he always say ‘keep pushing and STAY STRONG.’”

She added: “If you guys [knew] him like I do… [he] is the [most] amazing and incredible person in this world. He done so much and he build so far just by him self. So please remember him as Joesthetics.”

His friend, Noel Deyzel, whom Linder was supposed to meet that day, wrote in an Instagram post after hearing of his friend’s death: “Rest in peace Jo. I still keep checking my phone waiting for your reply so we can meet at the gym.”

“I’m broken bro. You opened your arms up to us, you showed us so much about life and social media. Your generosity towards myself and others will always stay with me,” he wrote. “You made one huge impact in the world bro and you will never be forgotten. The legacy you created will live on forever and people will be inspired for years to come.”

Thousands of fans, fellow bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts also mourned his death in the comments.

Only a few weeks prior to his death, Linder had appeared on Bradley Martyn’s podcast “Raw Talk,” where he revealed his concerns over his heart’s health and discussed suffering from a condition called rippling muscle disease.







As Linder explained in the interview, the disease causes muscles to cramp up when they become tense, thereby creating the “rippling effect” that Linder is known for. However, Linder was concerned that this disease could someday lead to heart complications.

“The heart is also a muscle and that’s my biggest concern, always. Like, what if I have such a bad cramp that my heart gets a cramp?” he said, to which Martyn replies: “It’s called a heart attack.”

“That’s what makes me scared. That’s also why I’m staying away from bodybuilding competitions too much, because I would take all these diuretics and if I just stop eating salt and drink a lot, and then I stop drinking as well, and you would pee everything out, and then you take a diuretic as well on top and then you pee even more sodium out,” Linder explained.

“I cannot exist really – I cannot even walk anymore really,” he said, adding his concerns that this dehydration could cause even more problems with his heart.

The two went on to discuss COVID-19 and how lockdowns impacted his ability to continue growing as a social media influencer.

Asked if he had been vaccinated, Linder replied: “I got the vax. Even four,” and explained that he had been pressured into it by a friend.

“I did a blood cleaning twice after all this,” Linder said. “I did a plasmapheresis for taking out heavy metals and all that stuff. I did all this. I don’t know if this is too controversial – probably – to say.

“I went to the doctor and I did my blood work again because I checked my blood work all the time. And then I show to the doctor – we kind of see these particles and I’m like, what is this?”

“This is from this,” he said, appearing to blame the vaccine. “And then I showed it to another of my friends and there’s all kinds of hidden websites that you can’t get to, but it’s like the dark media kind of and there’s even more conspiracies.”

Explaining the process he underwent to clean his blood, Linder said: “They take all your blood out, put it into this machine, and then clean it and bring it back. So we did this with the heavy metal cleaning and all this stuff, which supposedly cleaned my blood. I did a D-Dimer test … it determines like the clotting of your arteries and stuff.”

“I did it twice. I did it in a six-month period, like one time and then a second time,” he said. “It’s no fun man. So yeah, I was so shocked and the doctor was like you need to do it, man, if you want to like survive after you took these shots. You need to do this now.”

His “conspiracy” friend, as he described him, told him at the time that he might have gotten the same kind of “blood clots” that they’ve found in athletes.

At this point, it’s unclear if any of Linder’s health complications were the cause of his death.

