Famous Drag Queen Who Once Rubbed Shoulders with Kamala Harris Accused of Brutal Rape

A drag queen with a connection to Vice President Kamala Harris is facing an allegation of rape.

The former participant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” was accused in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to People.

Daniel McGarrigle accused drag queen Darius Jeremy “DJ” Pierce of raping him during the production of the HBO show “We’re Here” in Louisiana in 2020.

As a drag queen, Pierce goes by the stage name “Shangela.”

He’s also known for an appearance on “Dancing With the Stars.”

According to the court documents, People reported, McGarrigle said Pierce lured him into his hotel room while intoxicated, under the guise of helping him pack for an upcoming flight.

McGarrigle, a production assistant, said he became sick after Pierce provided him alcohol earlier in the evening.

Pierce allegedly told him to relax on his hotel bed after he began vomiting.

McGarrigle claimed that he later awoke to Pierce pouring a drug used for sexual purposes on him, attempting an act of sexual assault.

Pierce strongly denied McGarrigle’s allegation in a statement provided to People, pledging to defend himself legally.

“I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” he said.

“They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.”

Pierce also claimed he was being targeted in the lawsuit as a result of his drag queen identity.

“As a hardworking and outspoken drag entertainer for more than a decade, I know that I am far from alone in battling ignorance, bigotry and prejudice, all of which played a role in the filing of this complaint.”

Pierce appeared at an event hosted by Harris earlier this year, according to NBC.

The drag queen spoke at a homosexual pride event hosted by Harris at the official vice-presidential residence.

