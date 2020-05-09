Celebrity Deaths in April 2020

Here’s a look at some of the famous faces we lost in the month of April.

Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Ellis Marsalis, 1934 – 2020 He went out the way he lived: embracing reality pic.twitter.com/sPyYUuBoIG — Wynton Marsalis (@wyntonmarsalis) April 2, 2020

New Orleans jazz legend Ellis Marsalis Jr., 85, died on April 1 after losing a battle with coronavirus-related pneumonia.

Adam Schlesinger

Emmy-winning songwriter and Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger died at the age of 52 on April 1. He passed as a result of complications with the coronavirus, according to Variety.

Richard Passman

Richard Passman, 94, was a pioneer in the aerospace industryhttps://t.co/jC6yjAs5ZM pic.twitter.com/HmvRkVH2H0 — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) April 22, 2020

Richard Passman, 94, died on April 1 as a result of COVID-19, according to The New York Times. Passman was best known as an aeronautical engineer that helped with space-age projects, many of them top-secret, including spy satellites, United States aircraft, and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Patricia Bosworth

So sorry to hear that Patricia Bosworth, gifted biographer of Diane Arbus and Montgomery Clift, and caring friend to countless fellow biographers, has died of coronavirus. RIP. pic.twitter.com/dPaNdmedKp — Deborah Solomon (@deborahsolo) April 3, 2020

Patricia Bosworth, known as an actress in the 1950s who decided to pursue her dreams as a writer in the ’60s, died of complications related to the coronavirus on April 2. She was 86 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robert Beck

American Pentathlete & Fencer Robert “Bob” Beck passed away at the age of 83. He represented the United States at the 1960 Rome & 1968 Mexico City Summer Games, winning two Bronze medals in Rome.https://t.co/GlOuf4gMm8 pic.twitter.com/fhG9ubW4Z3 — Lost Olympians (@LostOlympians) May 5, 2020

Robert “Bob” Beck, a double bronze medalist in modern pentathlon at the 1960 Olympics in Rome, died as a result of COVID-19 on April 2. He was hospitalized in February after a head injury from a fall, and caught the disease while he was in the hospital, according to Team USA. Beck was 83.

Jay Benedict

Remembering the good-hearted and truly wonderful #jaybenedict and all the times he recorded @halopost Rest in piece Jay, you will never be forgotten! #syncorswim pic.twitter.com/cxnXoplrr8 — Dave Turner (@davidaturner66) May 1, 2020

Known for his roles in “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Aliens,” actor Jay Benedict, 68, died on April 4 from coronavirus-related complications, according to Fox News.

Timothy Brown

Timmy Brown remains one of the greatest to ever represent our city. pic.twitter.com/JsDPlgcnDZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 7, 2020

Former Philadelphia Eagles star and “M*A*S*H” actor Timothy Brown died on April 4. Brown reportedly suffered from dementia, according to People. He was 82 when he passed.

Al Kaline

Former Detroit Tiger Al Kaline, also known as Mr. Tiger, died on April 6 at the age of 85. The Hall of Famer made his Major League Baseball debut in June 1953 and played for Detroit for 22 years. According to MLB.com, Kaline was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980, his first year of eligibility for the honor.

Honor Blackman

English actress Honor Blackman, 94, died of natural causes at her home in early April. She is best known for her role as Pussy Galore in the popular James Bond film “Goldfinger” and as Cathy Gale in the 1960s British series “The Avengers.”

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean

The granddaughter of former Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean went missing on April 2 after she and her son, Gideon, took a canoe to retrieve a runaway ball in the Chesapeake Bay. Her body was discovered on April 6 in 25 feet of water. McKean was 40-years-old.

Gideon McKean

The 8-year-old son of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, Gideon McKean, went missing with his mother on April 2. His body was discovered six days later on April 8.

Vic Henley

Writer and comedian Vic Henley died from a pulmonary embolism on April 6, according to Fox News. Henley was 57-years-old.

James Drury

James Drury, the ’50s and ’60s western film icon best known for his work in “The Virginian,” died of natural causes on April 6. He passed away at his home at the age of 85, according to The New York Times.

John Prine

John Prine, the singer-songwriter of hits like “Angel from Montgomery,” “Sam Stone” and “Hello in There” died as a result of the coronavirus on April 7. Prine was 73 years old.

Malcolm Dixon

Rest In Peace to Malcolm Dixon (1953-2020) 😢 He was best known as ‘Strutter’ in #TimeBandits, and was also an ‘Oompa Loompa’ in #WillyWonkaAndTheChocolateFactory. Mr. Dixon also appeared in #FlashGordon, #ReturnOfTheJedi, #Labyrinth & #Willow. He was 66 years young. #RIP pic.twitter.com/D0nNwVpCCO — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) April 10, 2020

According to IMDb, actor Malcolm Dixon died on April 9 at the age of 86. Dixon was known for his roles in “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (uncredited), “Time Bandits,” “Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” and “Flash Gordon.”

Daniel Goldman

RIP Danny Goldman. pic.twitter.com/dzyUO2wdMx — Toon Hall of Fame (@ToonHallofFame) April 13, 2020

Daniel “Danny” Goldman, best known for his role in “Young Frankenstein” and his voice acting for Brainy Smurf, passed away after complications from two strokes, according to Deadline. He died on April 12 at the age of 80.

Ann Sullivan

Disney animator Ann Sullivan, best known for her work on “The Lion King,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Lilo & Stitch,” passed away on April 13. Sullivan’s daughter said her death was caused by the coronavirus, according to The New York Times. She was 91.

Willie Davis

Pro Football Hall of Famer and two-time Super Bowl champion Willie Davis died on April 15. The defensive lineman played for the Green Bay Packers for the majority of his career before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1981. He was 85.

Gary McSpadden

Country and southern gospel singer Gary McSpadden passed away on April 15, according to Southern Living. McSpadden was also known for his pastoral work. He passed away at the age of 77 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Brian Dennehy

Actor Brian Dennehy, who won two Tony Awards for his roles in “Death of a Salesman” and “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” passed away on April 15. According to the Chicago Tribune, his death was caused by cardiac arrest from sepsis. He was 81.

Mike Curtis

Mike Curtis was my roommate for 5 years, one of the great players ever. In my 1st camp my wife went into labor at 5am. I panicked, but Mike talked me through plane res, seeing Shula, and gave me the keys to his brand new T Bird. I never forgot. RIP Mikehttps://t.co/uZjulbcQtX — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) April 21, 2020

Mike Curtis, an NFL linebacker and Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Colts, passed away at the age of 77. He died from complications with a degenerative brain disease called chronic traumatic encephalopathy on April 18.

Peter Beard

“His creativity was alarmingly boundless.” Friends and colleagues remember the late wildlife photographer Peter Beard: https://t.co/4yuAtkiRYZ pic.twitter.com/j6cssRCuM7 — Artnet (@artnet) April 29, 2020

Wildlife photographer and artist Peter Beard, 82, was found dead on April 19. Nearly a month after his family reported him missing, his body was located in the woods near his Long Island home. Beard reportedly suffered from dementia and a stroke prior to the incident.

Tom Lester

“Green Acres” actor and evangelist Tom Lester died on April 20 from complications with Parkinson’s disease, according to The Laurel Leader-Call. He was 81.

Jerry Bishop

Los Angeles radio DJ and “Judge Judy” announcer Jerry Bishop died on April 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away as a result of heart disease at the age of 84.

Shirley Knight

Shirley Knight, a Tony- and Emmy Award-winning actress, passed away on April 22 shortly after leaving hospice care. She was also nominated for two Academy Awards, one for her role in “The Dark at the Top of the Stairs” and another for her role in “Sweet Bird of Youth.” She was 83.

Bennie G. Adkins

Bennie G. Adkins, who received the Medal of Honor in 2014 for his courage during the Vietnam War, passed away on April 22 at the age of 86. His son told The New York Times that Adkins died due to complications from COVID-19.

Grandma Lee

“America’s Got Talent” comedian Grandma Lee died on April 24 at the age of 85, according to TMZ. She made it to the finale of AGT season 4 and continued to do stand-up comedy until she broke her hip in November. She passed away in an assisted living facility in Florida.

Ashley Ross

Ashley Ross, 34, passed away on April 27 due to injuries caused by a hit-and-run car accident the night before. Ross, best known as Ms. Minnie, starred on the reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta.”

Irrafan Khan

Indian actor Irrafan Khan, best known for his roles in Bollywood movies as well as in “Jurassic World” and “Slumdog Millionaire,” died on April 27 after going to the hospital for a colon infection. Khan passed away at the age of 54.

