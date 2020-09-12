Celebrity Deaths in August 2020

Here are some of the famous faces who passed away in August 2020.

Wilford Brimley

“Cocoon” actor Wilford Brimley died Aug. 1 while in the hospital. He was 85 years old. Brimley was also well known for appearing in a series of diabetes commercials for Liberty Medical.

Reni Santoni

Reni Santoni, 81, died Aug. 1 after suffering from several different health issues. Although he began his career in baseball, he eventually shifted into acting. One of his most popular roles was Poppie, a restaurant owner on “Seinfeld.”

Raymond Allen

Raymond Allen, “Sanford and Son” and “Good Times” actor, died Aug. 10 while in a long-term care facility in California. He was 91.

Trini Lopez

Singer Trini Lopez, best known for his versions of “Lemon Tree” and “If I Had a Hammer,” died Aug. 11. He was 86.

Ben Cross

Actor Ben Cross died Aug. 18 after suffering from a short illness at 72. He was best known for his roles in “Chariots of Fire” and “Star Trek.”

Jesse Goins

Reality television star Jesse Goins reportedly died on the set of “Gold Rush: Dave Turin’s Lost Mine” on Aug. 18. Those on site said he appeared to have died from a heart attack. He was 60.

Landon Clifford

YouTube star Landon Clifford of “Cam&Fam” died Aug. 19 after a week in the hospital following a suicide attempt. He was 19. In a recent video, Clifford’s wife, Camryn, said he struggled with depression, anxiety and addiction to prescription drugs leading up to his death.

Joe Ruby

Joe Ruby, a co-creator of the beloved cartoon “Scooby-Doo,” died Aug. 26. The 87-year-old Navy veteran also contributed to shows such as “The Barkleys,” “The Houndcats” and “Jabberjaw.”

Chadwick Boseman

Marvel universe actor Chadwick Boseman died Aug. 28 after secretly battling cancer for four years. He was 43. Before becoming well-known as King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” Boseman played Jackie Robinson in “42” and James Brown in “Get on Up.”

