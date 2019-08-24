Famous Faces Who Passed Away in July 2019

Celebrity Deaths July 2019

Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room just before a game between the Angels and the Texas Rangers on July 1, 2019. He was only 27 years old. The cause of his death is yet to be determined, although the Southlake Police Department doesn’t suspect foul play.

We’re currently working with the MLB and MLBPA on making items available honoring Tyler in the Angel Stadium Team Store. In the meantime, fans interested in donating can do so through his foundation here: https://t.co/TgN7BHQ40I pic.twitter.com/38KfLW86tw — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 13, 2019

Arte Johnson

“Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-in” star Arte Johnson passed away July 3, 2019, at the age of 90 due to heart failure. Johnson made popular his former German storm trooper character named Wolfgang, known for his famous catchphrases “verry interesting” and “verry interesting … but stupid.”

Eddie Jones

Actor Eddie Jones passed away at age 84 on July 6, 2019. Jones was known for his role as Clark Kent’s adoptive father on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” He also appeared in “A League of Their Own,” “Bloodfathers,” “Prince of the City,” and “Seabiscuit.”

Cameron Boyce

Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce passed away July 6, 2019, at just 20 years of age due to a medical condition. Boyce was known for his roles in “Jessie” and the Disney franchise “Descendants.” He also appeared in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2” as the son of Adam Sandler’s character.

Martin Charnin

Tony-award winning lyricist Martin Charnin passed away on July 7, 2019 at 84 years old. Charnin helped bring the comic strip “Little Orphan Annie” to Broadway with “Annie” in 1977. He helped bring the strong-willed, red-haired orphan’s story to life on stage through his lyrics for “It’s a Hard-Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.” His daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, wrote on Instagram that he died days after being hospitalized for a minor heart attack.

Ross Perot

Two-time presidential candidate Ross Perot, 89, died on July 9, 2019 after battling leukemia. Perot’s presidential run in 1992, in which he received 19 percent of the vote, is considered one of the best runs for an independent candidate. Although he wasn’t elected, Perot continued to build his computer network business and brought attention to the nation’s rising debt.

Aaron Rosand

Renowned violinist Aaron Rosand passed away on July 9, 2019. He was 92 years old. According to The New York Times, he began performing with the Chicago Symphony when he was only 10 years old. In 1957, he purchased a highly valued violin known as the ex-Kochanski Guarneri del Gesu that was made by Giuseppe Guarneri and was previously owned by Polish violinist Paul Kochanski. Rosand purchased the prized violin in 1957 for $50,000, thanks to a loan. In 2009, he marked the end of his career by selling the instrument for $10.1 million.

Elmore Rual “Rip” Torn

Comedic actor Elmore Rual Torn, also known as Rip Torn, was 88 years old when he died on July 9, 2019. He won an Emmy award for his role in “The Larry Sanders Show,” but he also appeared in such films as “Men in Black” and “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.”

Jerry Lawson

A cappella singer Jerry Lawson passed away on July 10, 2019, after spending time in hospice. Lawson was original lead singer in the a cappella group the Persuasions for four decades. The group’s eclectic mix of sound gained such fans as Rod Stewart, Jerry Garcia and Frank Zappa.

Denise Nickerson

Child actress Denise Nickerson, most famously known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” passed away on July 11, 2019. She was 62 years old.

Richard Carter

Australian actor Richard Carter passed away at the age of 65 on July 13, 2019 after a “brief illness.” Carter’s agency shared the news on Facebook, calling him an “esteemed actor, a storyteller, and someone who touched the lives of many.” Carter starred in films such as “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The Great Gatsby” and even played an elephant seal in “Happy Feet” and “Happy Feet 2.”

Charles Levin

Television and film actor Charles Levin was found dead near his car by Oregon State Police on July 14, 2019, after his reported disappearance six days earlier. His beloved pug, Boo Boo Bear, was also found dead in the car. Levin appeared on television shows such as “Seinfeld,” “Night Court” and “NYPD Blue.”

Barry Coe

Golden Globe-winning actor Barry Coe was 84 years old when he passed away on July 16, 2019. Most famously known for his role in the 1957 film “Peyton Place,” Coe also appeared on various television shows such as “Bonanza,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Follow the Sun.” From the 1970s to the 1980s, he also starred as Mr. Goodwrench in a series of commercials for General Motors.

Barry Coe, actor in ‘Peyton Place,’ ‘Follow the Sun’ and ‘Bonanza,’ dies at 84 https://t.co/ebd61J0J1x pic.twitter.com/8g15rm1HCy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 6, 2019

Ben Kinchlow

Ben Kinchlow, co-host of “The 700 Club” on the Christian Broadcasting Network, passed away on July 18, 2019. Kinchlow oversaw the network’s humanitarian relief agency, Operation Blessing, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

CBN is saddened to report that former 700 Club co-host Ben Kinchlow passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 18, 2019. On Friday’s The 700 Club, we will pay tribute to our friend Ben Kinchlow. Check local listings. https://t.co/uHLOJn5zUJ pic.twitter.com/c0b3wzuQZE — CBN News (@CBNNews) July 19, 2019

Rutger Hauer

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer was 75 years old when he passed away on July 19, 2019. He is most famously known for his role as Roy Batty in the 1982 film “Blade Runner.”

Chaser the Border Collie

The South Carolina border collie, known as “the smartest dog in the world,” died of natural causes on July 23, 2019. Chaser was taught to recognize over 1,000 nouns before her death at age 15.

Michael Kittredge II

Yankee Candle founder Michael Kittredge II died at the age of 67 on July 23, 2019. Kittredge began making candles in 1969 when he didn’t have enough money to buy his mother a Christmas present. The then-16-year-old melted crayons into a handmade candle which sparked the eye of one of his mother’s friends. With the money he gained from that sale, he purchased wax and other materials to begin the company we now know as Yankee Candle. “Mike loved nothing more than seeing other people experience happiness, and he delighted in sharing generously with others,” a family statement said.

Russi Taylor

Voice actress Russi Taylor, who was the iconic voice of Minnie Mouse for over 30 years, passed away on July 27, 2019 at the age of 75. “Minnie Mouse lost her voice with the passing of Russi Taylor,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Minnie and Russi worked together to entertain millions around the world — a partnership that made Minnie a global icon and Russi a Disney Legend beloved by fans everywhere.”

Harold “Hal” Prince

Tony award-winning producer and director Hal Prince passed away on July 31, 2019 at age 91. Prince pushed boundaries on Broadway and helped bring productions such as “Phantom of the Opera,” “West Side Story” and “Sweeny Todd” to life on stage. During his career, he received 21 Tony awards for his achievements.

Harold Prince, Giant of the Broadway Stage, dies at 91: https://t.co/qkJJmVwGL1 pic.twitter.com/tQLHQDpWh6 — Playbill (@playbill) July 31, 2019

