SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Famous Faces Who Passed Away in November 2019

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 7, 2019 at 7:39am
Print

Celebrity Deaths November 2019

These are the famous faces who passed away in November 2019.

Rudy Boesch

Rudy Boesch, 91, was the oldest contestant to have appeared on the reality television show “Survivor.” The decorated U.S. Navy veteran died on Nov. 1 after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

TRENDING: Famous Faces Who Passed Away in November 2019

Brian Tarantina

Actor Brian Tarantina was found dead in his New York apartment on Nov. 2, according to WCBS. He was 60 years old.

His most recent role was a bartender named Jackie in the Amazon Prime Original “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He also played Bootsy in the popular 2000s comedy-drama “Gilmore Girls.”

Robert Norris

The original “Marlboro Man,” Robert Norris passed away at age 90 on Nov. 3. Even though he was often depicted holding Marlboro cigarettes, he never smoked and spent much of his time mentoring children with disabilities.

RELATED: Radio Personality Delilah Comforted by Country Singer Rory Feek After Her Son's Suicide: 'You Know Where They Are'

Virginia Leith

Actress Virginia Leith, most famously known for her role as a disembodied head in the 1962 horror film “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,” passed away on Nov. 4. She was 94 years old.

William Wintersole

Beloved “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital” star William Wintersole passed away on Nov. 5 at 88. His daughter shared the devastating news on Facebook. “My bond with him was strong. His heart pure,” she wrote.

Laurel Griggs

Broadway actress Laurel Griggs tragically passed away on Nov. 5 after suffering an asthma attack. She was only 13 years old.

George Breen

Four-time Olympic medalist George Breen passed away on Nov. 9 after battling pancreatic cancer. The former captain of the U.S. men’s swimming team was 84 years old.

Jane Galloway Heitz

Actress Jane Galloway Heitz, most famously known for her role as Lillian Adler on “Glee,” died at age 78 on Nov. 13.

Joan Staley

Actress Joan Staley died of heart failure on Nov. 24, according to Hollywood Reporter. She was 79 years old. Staley starred alongside Don Knotts in “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” and appeared on television shows such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “77 Sunset Strip.”

Goo Hara

K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead on Nov. 24, according to CNN. She was only 28 years old. Hara’s death is the second in a strange string of K-pop star deaths.

Frank Biondi

Frank Biondi, a 74-year-old prominent film and television executive, died on Nov. 25. He held executive roles at HBO, Viacom and Universal Studios before his death.

Godfrey Gao

Taiwanese-Canadian actor and model Godfrey Gao died on Nov. 27 after collapsing on a Chinese reality television series set. He was only 35 years old.

Irving Burgie

Singer-songwriter Irving Burgie passed away on Nov. 29 at 95. Most famously known for his contribution to the calypso craze of the ’50s, Burgie wrote such hits as “Day-O” (“The Banana Boat Song”).

Songwriter Irving Burgie attends “Beetlejuice” Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre on April 25, 2019 in New York City. (Santiago Felipe / Getty Images)

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Veteran Recovering from Cancer Surprised with Thousands of Christmas Lights
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in November 2019
Hardware Store's Heartwarming $131 Christmas Advert Featuring Toddler Boy Going Viral
Boy Dies After Fainting in School Lunch Line Weeks After Mom Allegedly Slashed His Throat
Woman Awarded $20,000 After Being Arrested for Not Holding Escalator Handrail
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×