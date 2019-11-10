SECTIONS
Famous Faces Who Passed Away in October 2019

Robert Forster, left, Diahann Carroll, center, and Sulli, right, are among the famous faces who passed away in October 2019.Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images; Express / Archive Photos / Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion WeekRobert Forster, left, Diahann Carroll, center, and Sulli, right, are among the famous faces who passed away in October 2019. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images; Express / Archive Photos / Getty Images; Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 10, 2019 at 9:34am
Celebrity Deaths October 2019

These are the famous faces who passed away in October 2019.

Bill Bidwill

Bill Bidwill, the owner of the Arizona Cardinals, died peacefully on Oct. 2, 2019. The 88-year-old had been the sole owner of the NFL team since 1972.

“We will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life – his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement following his father’s death.

Julie Gibson

Actress and singer Julie Gibson, 106, died in her sleep on Oct. 2, 2019. She was perhaps most well known for appearing in several Three Stooges shorts like “Three Smart Saps” and “Sock-a-Bye Baby.”

Kim Shattuck

Punk rock singer-songwriter Kim Shattuck died on Oct. 2, 2019, at the age of 56. Shattuck cemented herself as a punk rock icon by playing in bands such as The Muffs, The Pandoras and The Coolies.

Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll was 84 years old when she died on Oct. 4, 2019, after battling breast cancer. The Oscar-nominated actress was best known for her role as Julia Baker in the late-1960s and early 70s comedy “Julia.”

Stephen Moore

British actor Stephen Moore, best known for his roles in “Doctor Who” and “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” died on Oct. 4, 2019. He was 81 years old.

Karen Pendleton

Karen Pendleton, one of the original Mouseketeers on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” died on Oct. 6, 2019, after suffering a heart attack. She was 73 years old.

Ginger Baker

Legendary drummer Ginger Baker of Cream died on Oct. 6, 2019. He was 80 years old.

Cream in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain in 2005. (Brian Rasic / Getty Images)

Rip Taylor

Actor and comedian Rip Taylor, also known as the “King of Confetti,” died on Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 88 after suffering a seizure.

Larry Junstrom

Larry Junstrom, a founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died on Oct. 6, 2019. The 70-year-old bassist later played for .38 Special.

Sam Bobrick

The screenwriter who created “Saved by the Bell,” Sam Bobrick, died on Oct. 11, 2019, after suffering from a stroke at the age of 87. He also wrote for such programs as “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Robert Forster

Oscar-nominated actor Robert Forster, know for his roles in “Jackie Brown,” “Last Man Standing” and “Breaking Bad” passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, after battling brain cancer. He was 78 years old.

Sulli

K-pop star Sulli died from a suspected suicide on Oct. 14, 2019. The former-f(x) member was only 25 years old.

John Clarke

Soap opera actor John Clarke passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, after suffering from pneumonia. The 88-year-old actor was best known for his role as Mickey Horton on “Days of Our Lives.”

Bill Macy

“Maude” star Bill Macy died Oct. 17, 2019, in his Los Angeles home, according to his manager. He was 97 years old.

Robert Evans

Robert Evans, who produced such films as “The Godfather,” “Chinatown” and “Harold and Maude,” died on Oct. 26, 2019. He was 89 years old.

John Witherspoon

Actor John Witherspoon died in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 29, 2019. The 77-year-old comedian began his television career in 1970s shows such as “Barnaby Jones,” but his most recognizable role was in the “Friday” film franchise, where he played Ice Cube’s father.

Bernard Slade

Oscar-nominated writer Bernard Slade, who created “The Partridge Family,” died on Oct. 30, 2019, after suffering from dementia.

He was 89 years old.

