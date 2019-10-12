Famous Faces Who Passed Away in September 2019

Celebrity Deaths September 2019

These are the famous faces who passed away in the month of September 2019.

Kylie Rae Harris

Emerging country artist Kylie Rae Harris died in a car accident on Sept. 4, 2019, in Taos, New Mexico. The 30-year-old was scheduled to perform at a music festival the following day. A 16-year-old student also died as a result of the crash.

T. Boone Pickens

Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens passed away on Sept. 11, 2019. He was 91 years old and died of natural causes. It is estimated that the philanthropist donated over $1 billion during his lifetime.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of T. Boone Pickens on September 11, 2019. #RIPBoone https://t.co/w6bt9d22GL pic.twitter.com/PhCvOnOpfs — T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) September 11, 2019

Eddie Money

Eddie Money passed away Sept. 13, 2019, after battling stage four cancer. The 70-year-old singer and songwriter was well known for songs such as “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Baby Hold On.”

Suzanne Whang

Former “House Hunters” host Suzanne Whang died Sept. 17, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.

Carl Ruiz

Former Food Network star Carl Ruiz passed away on Sept. 21, 2019. He was only 44 years old.

Robert Hunter

Robert “Bob” Hunter died on Sept. 23, 2019. The 78-year-old lyricist provided many of the Grateful Dead’s famous lines.

We loved Bob Hunter and will miss him unimaginably This is such a tragic and horribly sad day for Bob’s family, and for all of us who were lucky to enough to hear and play his words There was nobody like Bob Hunter, and there never will beA visionary wordsmith extraordinaire — Mickey Hart (@mickeyhart) September 24, 2019

Michael D. Coe

Michael D. Coe, the anthropologist and archaeologist who helped decipher the ancient language of Mesoamerica, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. He was 90 years old.

Michael D. Coe, influential archaeologist who helped unlock secrets of Mesoamerica, died Sept. 25 at age 90. https://t.co/PpImvindN9 — Yale University (@Yale) October 9, 2019

Linda Porter

Actress Linda Porter passed away at 86 on Sept. 25, 2019, after battling cancer. She was known for her roles on TV shows such as “Superstore,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

The Superstore team lost one of its best members. RIP Linda Porter. Always funny, always vibrant and ALWAYS enthusiastic. I don’t know that anyone loved our show more than Linda. Both you and Myrtle will be deeply missed. xoxo pic.twitter.com/p0JyDH4gbA — Lauren Ash (@lauren_ash) September 28, 2019

Rob Garrison

Actor Rob Garrison died Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 59. The actor was most famously known for his role as Tommy in the 1980s classic “The Karate Kid” and had recently starred in the YouTube continuation of the beloved story line in “Cobra Kai.”

Jarrid Wilson

Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson died by suicide on Sept. 9, 2019. The 30-year-old pastor began a nonprofit with his wife Juli called Anthem of Hope.

Michael James Ryan “Busbee”

Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Michael James Ryan, who worked under the moniker “Busbee,” passed away on Sept. 29, 2019 after battling brain cancer. He was only 43 years old. Busbee worked with country stars like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

I was lucky enough to get to write and work with @busbee . So talented…always kind…taken from this earth far far too soon. Some things just don’t make sense. Please keep his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MbOSzqFNJV — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 30, 2019

Neil David Van Sickle

Deputy Inspector General Neil David Van Sickle was the oldest living graduate from West Point before his death on Sept. 30, 2019. He was 104 years old. Van Sickle retired from the Air Force in 1968, but remained active in his local community through the Boys and Girls Club.

Hal Guthrie

Hal Guthrie, founder of the chicken-finger-only restaurant Guthrie’s, passed away on Sept. 30, 2019. He was 82 years old. The Alabama-based restaurant remains family-owned and shaped by Guthrie’s deep faith.

