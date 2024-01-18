Rapper Meek Mill appeared to post a tacit endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign on social media Tuesday, and the internet didn’t know what to make of it.

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, shared a clip of former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaking at a Trump rally in New Hampshire. Ramaswamy dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump after Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Williams posted, “Wait til yall see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!!”

Wait til yall see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!! https://t.co/ymsV3vp0IH — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 17, 2024

The rapper saw his post go viral. As of Wednesday evening, it had been viewed almost 8 million times on X.

The post had also received more than 30,000 likes and 4,000 shares, while comments on it were in the thousands.

Scores of people were convinced Williams was all-in on Trump and praised him for his apparent endorsement.

THATS RIGHT MEEK👏🏼😎 — ASH (@SmashMemez) January 17, 2024

Poor Americans of all races have had ENOUGH! https://t.co/tHLQ6ZVHhD — Margo (@MargoinWNC) January 17, 2024

Exhibit A of why D’s are flooding America with illegals. Tryna replace that black vote because the hood is waking up. It’s all about power & control. https://t.co/qx64e9IcZA — CaptainQueenan (@captain_queenan) January 17, 2024

Joe’s gonna drop his ice cream on this one — DA (@DA_Memes1) January 17, 2024



Others were not so sure.

Huhh ? What exactly does this mean? — Blanco (@AntiSocialJapan) January 17, 2024

If Williams is indeed supporting Trump’s bid for the White House, it wouldn’t be the first time a popular rapper has endorsed the 45th president.

Since 2016, Trump has received the backing of stars such as Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Ice Cube and Chief Keef, according to the New York Post.

Rapper Lil Pump even appeared at a Trump rally in 2020. In November, he led an audience at the University of Arizona in a pro-Trump chant.

