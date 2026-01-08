Famous Singer and MAGA Enthusiast Joy Villa Has Left Scientology and Surrendered to Jesus

God is good.

Pro-MAGA singer Joy Villa acknowledged this truth when she recently penned a lengthy essay for Evie Magazine acknowledging this truth.

And while that alone is worth lauding, it’s just as important to acknowledge what Villa left behind to truly embrace the Word of God.

In a piece tellingly titled, “Why I Left Scientology,” Villa described her journey from Scientologist to Christian, and it’s worth delving into what she had to say about that incredible transformation.

“I didn’t enter Scientology as a lost nobody looking for relevance,” she began. “I entered as a driven, faith-raised woman searching for truth, healing, and purpose. I was raised Christian. I loved Jesus. And Scientology told me I could keep Him.

“That lie kept me inside for fifteen years.”

Right off the bat, it’s worth noting that this idea of “having both” Jesus and Scientology in your life is a blatant lie.

In fact, the Bible makes this abundantly clear — on more than one occasion.

In Galatians 1:8, the Apostle Paul plainly states: “But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God’s curse!”

In Matthew 6:24, Jesus says, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

Yes, the Matthew passage is explicitly talking about “money,” but that’s actually incredibly appropriate that we’re speaking of Scientology.

Numerous critics and former members of Scientology have often spoken out against the bizarre obsession with money in the pseudo-religion.

And Villa’s experience was no different.

“By the time I left, I had donated nearly two million dollars,” she recounted. But that wasn’t the only sacrifice.

“I had given my time, my labor, my voice, my platform, and my influence,” Villa said. “I had lived at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for years, trained at the highest levels, and become one of their most visible success stories as a successful actress and singer.”

Villa acknowledged that she experienced “career heights most artists only dream of.”

But there was one glaring catch.

“Scientology took credit for all of it.”

“Every achievement was attributed not to God, not to talent, not to perseverance, but to auditing, donations, and loyalty to the organization,” Villa said. “My success became propaganda. My life became marketing.”

And enough was enough.

Describing Scientology as “a control system,” Villa explained that she “was working twelve-hour days, mentally depleted, spiritually numb, emotionally unraveling. I was deeply depressed. So depressed that I began to scare myself. I did not want to die, but I no longer wanted to live.”

“I was spiritually bankrupt,” she bluntly stated. Thankfully, God never truly left her, even in her darkest moments.

“Back in the United States, surrounded by friends and family, something began to happen. For the first time in years, I was not being monitored. Not audited. Not evaluated. Not extracted from. “And God began to heal me. “At first, I didn’t hear His voice. I felt His presence. Gentle. Steady. Persistent. Like a wound finally allowed to breathe. “Then one day, broken and desperate, I cried out in prayer, “God, will I ever go back?” “And He answered me with unmistakable clarity. “Leave Scientology. “No confusion. No fear. No bargaining. Just truth.”

Villa also made it crystal clear that the idea she could have both Jesus and Scientology was a blatant, evil lie.

“But Scientology does not coexist with Christianity. It replaces it,” she said. “It removes sin, removes repentance, removes grace, removes the cross. It replaces salvation with self-perfection, God with hierarchy, and truth with secrecy.”

With that sort of spiritual clarity, Villa was born anew as she completely severed ties with Scientology.

And now, through her “The Fearless Joy Foundation,” Villa wants to help others achieve that same sort of spiritual clarity, especially if they’re lost in the morass of Scientology.

“At The Fearless Joy Foundation Inc., we exist to fight the evils of human trafficking and cult abuse through healing, help, and hindrance,” her website says.

“We rescue, restore, and raise up survivors by offering spiritual counseling, creative expression, and Christ-centered support. Our mission is to heal the brokenhearted, set captives free, and stop abusers in their tracks, boldly confronting darkness with truth, love, and fearless advocacy.”

The entire Evie piece is worth a read, but even if you can’t take the time to read every word, the core of Villa’s journey is undeniable: God never abandons those who seek Him, no matter how far they’ve wandered.

