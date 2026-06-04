Famous YouTuber Doesn't Get the Response He Hoped for After Explaining Why He Murdered His Unborn Child

A popular YouTuber decided after killing his child to look for reassurance on social media platform X, but the response for many was to recoil in horror at his decision.

Jesse Ridgway — more commonly known as “McJuggerNuggets” — has over 4 million subscribers on the video-sharing platform YouTube after a 20-year presence, uploading over 2,000 videos. His following on X has piggybacked off this popularity, with close to 350,000 followers.

As a content creator, Ridgway doesn’t shy away from sharing the details of his personal life. His uploads include footage of his wedding and — as of Thursday — his video announcing his wife’s pregnancy was still viewable.

Wednesday evening, he gave a major — and frankly sickening — update on the latter. He announced that he and his wife had decided to abort because their unborn child had Down syndrome.

“This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21. The choice was not made lightly. We really appreciate all of the personal stories that you guys shared with us, especially the unconditional support we received from fans, no matter what we decided.”

Ridgway proceeded to frame the killing in the most benign terms possible. “She underwent the procedure earlier this week and is on the mend. Thankfully, everything went smoothly, but emotionally we are drained.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language and discussion of abortion that some may find offensive.

This week, my wife and I made the very difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy due to Trisomy 21. The choice was not made lightly. We really appreciate all of the personal stories that you guys shared with us, especially the unconditional support we received from fans… — Jesse Ridgway (@McJuggerNuggets) June 3, 2026

He then gave statistics about children with Down syndrome, as if all of this information somehow justifies ending an innocent life. “When I first confronted this news, I was shocked but optimistic. If they’re a little slow intellectually, then we’ll make it work. I signed on to be a parent, come what may…but I just didn’t fully understand what Down Syndrome entailed.

“Fifty percent of babies with DS have heart defects. 75% will have hearing challenges. Over 50% will have vision problems. Impaired immune function, developmental disabilities, learning disabilities, delayed physical development, poor muscle tone, structural issues with face, decreased lifespan, etc…Sadly, the list is long, feel free to look it up…Down Syndome isn’t a ‘blessing’, it is objectively sh**ty from a health perspective.

“I didn’t realize just how rough it is for the child, let alone the family …more often than not, they would be fully dependent on others for the rest of their life.”

He continued his monologue about killing a child and why it’s supposedly OK.

“You never think you’d be in this type of situation until it happens to you and then things change. To all of my fans who have weighed in on this topic who have Autism, Down Syndrome or any other conditions…we appreciate you. You matter a lot and we’re glad you’re here.

“I commend you and your families for having the strength and courage to push forward.

“As for us, we made a difficult decision that we believe in the long-run will be beneficial for our family. Thankfully, we had a choice.

“It will take a little time to move on, but we are excited to try again in the future and hopefully have a better outcome.”

Let’s not mince words. This is murder, and it is evil, no matter the mental gymnastics and emotional games Ridgway plays here.

The replies were equally condemning. Sean Davis, CEO and co-founder of The Federalist, wrote, “You didn’t ‘terminate the pregnancy.’ You murdered your own child. And why? Because your baby wasn’t perfect. Which communicates to every incredible child and adult with Down Syndrome that somehow they aren’t worthy of existing. That their lives aren’t worth living.

“Truly demonic stuff,” Davis continued.

“You don’t need to be on social media seeking back pats. You need to be on your knees begging for God’s forgiveness.”

You didn’t “terminate the pregnancy.” You murdered your own child. And why? Because your baby wasn’t perfect. Which communicates to every incredible child and adult with Down Syndrome that somehow they aren’t worthy of existing. That their lives aren’t worth living. Truly… https://t.co/t1KgiST3z0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 4, 2026

Another X user posted about his own son, who has Down syndrome, saying he would pray for Ridgway’s child and adding that the YouTuber’s post was “Absolutely the most diabolical, heartbreaking thing I’ve read in a very long time. Iron Will is asleep right now. So I’m going to kiss his beautiful little forehead and quietly promise him — yet again — that I will fight to my last breath for him and every person with Down syndrome from the moment of conception forward. That I will never relent in pushing back against the utterly depraved mentality that dehumanizes him and deems him as less, as unworthy of life.

“And then I will pray. For the little baby lost, for this broken, broken world and for redemption. Join me.”

Absolutely the most diabolical, heartbreaking thing I’ve read in a very long time. Iron Will is asleep right now. So I’m going to kiss his beautiful little forehead and quietly promise him – yet again – that I will fight to my last breath for him and every person with Down… https://t.co/0JontZNm4D pic.twitter.com/IHireWw2pg — Andrew Daub (@TheResoluteLife) June 4, 2026

Imagine the message you are sending right now to every person with down syndrome around the world. You are telling them that their lives are not worth living. You are telling them that if their existence is an inconvenience for someone else that person should have the right to… — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 4, 2026

The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham commented on the significance of Ridgway’s words for other people with Down syndrome. “Imagine the message you are sending right now to every person with down syndrome around the world. You are telling them that their lives are not worth living. You are telling them that if their existence is an inconvenience for someone else that person should have the right to kill them.”

Basham concluded, “This is a horrific post and I hope you come to see that someday soon.”

Daniels wrote it best. Ridgway should beg God for forgiveness.

Abortion is an immensely evil act. It is the slaughter of an innocent child that takes place millions of times per year.

He can give all the statistics and excuses he wants.

This is indefensible.

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