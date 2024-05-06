Fan Favorite McFlurry Flavor Returns to McDonald's, But Customers Notice Immediate Problem

Some McDonald’s fans are far from “lovin’ it” after the fast-food chain reinstated its special Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry, but only made it available to a limited audience.

Sadly, the tasty treat, described on the McDonald’s Canada website as a “smooth vanilla soft serve blended with colorful candy confetti and cookie dough, swirled together for a cool and creamy dessert” has only been made available in Canada, according to the New York Post.

The sweet delight was first introduced last year and was made available for a limited time, between May 9 and June 5 “at participating locations across Canada or while supplies last,” according to McDonald’s Canada.

This discovery has left many in the U.S. feeling slighted and even got food influencer Snackolator to gripe, “It ain’t right!” in an Instagram post.

“I’m feeling a wide range of emotions here in the US about not getting this one here,” Snackolator wrote.

McDonald’s in the United States only offer the McFlurry with Oreo cookies or M&M’s candies.

Meanwhile, Canadian chains offer the Smarties McFlurry, a SKOR McFlurry, and an Oreo McFlurry in addition to the newly re-introduced limited time Confetti Cookie Dough delight.

Apparently, Snacklocator expressed his jealousy over the fact that only Canada received the cookie dough variety of the McFlurry last year as well in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

McDonald’s just dropped a new Confetti Cookie Dough McFlurry… in Canada! I’m jealous of this one – it features confetti pieces along with cookie dough chunks (sugar cookie it looks like). Would you grab this McFlurry if it came to the states? pic.twitter.com/6S1DfTQ5UU — Snackolator (@snackolator) May 10, 2023

Snackolator pointed out that Canadian McDonald’s also offer a Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry.

However, the limited availability has reignited debates about the discrepancy in menu options between McDonald’s locations in different countries and has left fans to vent their frustrations online.

“Please stop showing stuff the US can’t get,” one user wrote in response to Snackolator’s Instagram post.

“That’s just cruel why do they do this to us,” another quipped.

“Canada still getting all the fun ones,” someone else added.

A fourth wrote, “Only americans would get mad over not getting an ice cream flavor.”

Finally, one Instagram user decided the only solution was to take “a trip up north” to Canada and enjoy the frosty delight himself.

McDonald’s has not yet confirmed if the flavor will be made available in the U.S.

