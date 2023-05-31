Fan Video Catches Physical Confrontation Between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola After On-Track Incident

The rain that soaked Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 was not enough to dampen tempers during one of the race’s delays on Monday.

During one delay, driver Aric Almirola confronted and then shoved Bubba Wallace until the two were separated by a race official.

Here’s a screen grab from the video. It goes on for another 90 seconds or so of them arguing and walking away while arguing. If I tried to post the whole thing, this crappy internet would take until after the race. pic.twitter.com/Tl0yS5ni37 — Sarah Davis 🏁🤫 Bubba EXtReMiSt | #23in23 edition (@sarahdavisagain) May 29, 2023

In a Fox News clip on Twitter, Wallace used the word “frustration” to describe the incident.

Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola on the pit road shove. pic.twitter.com/QxUIq6huQp — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 30, 2023

Almirola said the roots of the confrontation came when Wallace passed him and “shot me the bird.”

“I just went to go ask him why you shot me the bird,” said Almirola, who finished 25th.

“He started mouthing off and cussing at me and I told him I wasn’t going to have that. Disappointing but that’s him. I know that,” he said.

Aric Almirola and Bubba Wallace on pit road during the rain delay. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g5ycyRRuXz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2023

Almirola said the incident is closed because he “got his point across” to Wallace, according to Autoweek.

“I let him know that it’s not acceptable. He’s not gonna cuss at me and shoot me the bird,” he said, according to Fox News.

It takes A LOT to make Aric that mad… — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 29, 2023

In a post-race video posted to Twitter, Wallace preferred to focus on his fourth-place finish.

“When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get,” Wallace said when asked about Almirola.

Bubba Wallace said the exchange with Aric Almirola was just passion and he wasn’t surprised at Almirola’s shove: “When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.” pic.twitter.com/Z1kkHIjxCE — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2023

Wallace now has four top-five finishes this season, Autoweek reported.

“We’re hitting our stride. You can’t get complacent. The thing I love about racing is you get to show up and it’s a new opportunity, a fresh set of downs and you go out and compete,” he said.

