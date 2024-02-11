In August, right after her indictment of former President Donald Trump on charges of racketeering and conspiracy, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made a statement that said, “Trump and the other defendants charged in this indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Well, a lot has happened since that statement.

New revelations about Willis’ affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and her other attempts to taint the jury have placed the spotlight on Willis.

And now, the evidence seems to show that Willis is the one attempting to change or hide the truth about herself.

For instance, Willis has insisted that her relationship with Wade began after she had already hired him as special counsel in the Trump case.

However, a filing made on Friday by Mike Roman, who is a co-defendant along with Trump, says that Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, is willing to testify that the relationship between Willis and Wade goes back to before she was even sworn in as District Attorney.

“Bradley can confirm that Willis contracted with Wade after Wade and Willis began a romantic relationship, thus rebutting Wade’s claim in his affidavit that they did not start dating until 2022,” the filing says, according to the New York Post.

But Willis is attempting to keep Bradley, purportedly a friend of Wade’s, from testifying.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has filed a legal motion seeking to prevent the subpoenas issued for Willis, Wade and others to testify at a Feb. 15 hearing, according to the Post.

Should Fani Willis be prosecuted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3808 Votes) No: 0% (18 Votes)

Additionally, The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Willis for documents related to her potential misuse of federal funds.

But Willis did not accept service of the subpoena when it was emailed to her.

The House was forced to use the U.S. Marshals Service to serve the subpoena to Willis, according to the Daily Caller.

“Why wouldn’t Fani Willis just accept service like everyone else? Making the U.S. Marshal’s Service use taxpayer money to do this is a complete waste of time and resources,” a source told the Daily Caller.

“But we shouldn’t be surprised when it comes to her office,” the source said.

BREAKING.🚨 Fani Willis is HAND-SERVED Subpoena by U.S. Marshals https://t.co/iEOVdlzYGW — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 10, 2024



The old cliche about people who live in glass houses seems to ring true here.

Just a few months ago, Willis presented herself to the media as a crusader who would uncover the alleged conspiracy “knowingly and willfully” perpetrated by Trump and his associates to overturn the election results.

However, it has now come to light that there was a conspiracy to defraud Georgia taxpayers “knowingly and willfully” occurring within Willis’ own office.

Happening Now: Fulton County DA Fani Willis appears to be the one in hot water after she attempted to bring Trump and his associates down. According to the States investigation multiple whistleblowers have come forward from her office and are willing to testify about her… pic.twitter.com/ewImu5z91B — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) February 10, 2024

Willis hired a completely unqualified attorney to prosecute a former president of the United States despite her romantic relationship with him.

When it came to light, she attempted to unlawfully change the timeline of events.

And now that the secret is out, Willis is the one refusing to accept the outcome of her actions.

Sometimes, when you least expect it, life serves you up a big heaping of humble pie.

After all her self-righteous aggrandizing, at the end of the day, it might be Willis who may be looking for a pardon from Trump.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.