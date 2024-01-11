Fani Willis, Georgia DA Who's Prosecuting Trump, Gets Subpoenaed

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has been working for months to take down former President Donald Trump, is now facing scrutiny herself after being subpoenaed to testify in a colleague’s divorce proceedings, according to reports.

Willis was served with a subpoena at her office in Atlanta on Jan. 8, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Willis is being asked to testify in the Cobb County divorce case of Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to prosecute Trump. The case has been filed by Joycelyn Wade through her attorney.

Willis has declined to comment about the divorce case and has not filed any response to the subpoena.

Neither Nathan Wade nor his estranged wife has made a public comment about the case.

The subpoena, though, came on the heels of a filing by the Trump legal team, alleging misconduct by Willis and Wade, including the accusation that they had an “improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case.”

Lawyers for former Trump campaign official Mike Roman said the relationship between Willis and Wade resulted in “the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers.”

The lawyers are asking a Georgia judge to disqualify Willis from the case against Trump and his advisers. They are also questioning the racketeering case she is pursuing.

The Georgia DA charged Trump and 18 others, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, with engaging in a criminal effort to thwart Biden’s election, the Wall Street Journal added. Four of the co-defendants took plea deals with Willis’s office, including former Trump legal advisers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant also said that the sealed records in the Wade divorce case have limited their ability to review how the Willis case impinges on their case. Merchant has asked for the courts to unseal the Willis case records.

Merchant has also noted that the Trump team has reviewed the records of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and found that the board never discussed the hiring of Willis, as is required by county rules.

The judge overseeing the racketeering case against Trump, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, has not scheduled a hearing on Roman’s motion, nor have there been any dates set for a deposition in Willis’ part in the divorce case.

It is also unknown what questions Willis will face in the divorce case.

Regardless, Roman’s filing has cast serious doubt on the entire case against Trump and his associates.

There have been other instances with Willis that have raised questions.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has charged Willis with coordinating with the Democrat-led House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion after finding a letter dated Dec. 17, 2021, which seemed to show that Willis met with the committee for her “politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States,” Jordan said.

There have also been reports that Willis had written social media posts that critics said showed her bias long before she brought charges against Trump.

