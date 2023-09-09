Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis accused House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Jordan of seeking to obstruct her criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

Last month, the Georgia official indicted the 45th president and 18 others for allegedly conspiring to change the 2020 presidential election results.

In an Aug. 24 letter to Willis, Jordan questioned the timing of her indictments, noting her office had been investigating the alleged crimes since February 2021, but “did not bring charges until two-and-a-half years later, at a time when the campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is in full swing.”

“Moreover, you have requested that the trial in this matter begin on March 4, 2024, the day before Super Tuesday and eight days before the Georgia presidential primary,” the congressman added. “It is therefore unsurprising many have speculated that this indictment and prosecution are designed to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.”

Jordan requested she provide all documents and information from January 2021 to the present regarding her office’s use of federal funds.

Further, the chairman sought all documents and communications regarding Trump between Willis’ office and the Biden Justice Department, including Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Finally, Jordan wants any documents or communications between Willis’ office and Biden executive branch officials.

Willis fired back a letter to Jordan Thursday, accusing him of lacking legal acumen, including an understanding of how government works under the U.S. Constitution.

The district attorney wrote that the obvious purpose of the chairman’s request is to “obstruct a Georgia criminal proceeding and to advance outrageous misrepresentations.”

“[T]here is no justification in the Constitution for Congress to interfere with a state criminal matter, as you attempt to do,” she argued. “[Y]our letter seeks the revelation of non-public and privileged information concerning my office’s investigation and prosecution of a specific case.”

“Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically,” Willis wrote.

She concluded, saying she would uphold her oath to the U.S. and Georgia constitutions and “not allow myself to be bullied and threatened by Members of Congress.”

Methinks Willis doth protest too much.

It’s readily apparent that her indictment of leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is politically motivated, as are the other three indictments brought against him by the Biden administration’s DOJ and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

If there was any doubt that what Willis is up to is political, it was erased when the Democrat rushed her indictment out late Monday night, Aug. 14, the first business day after Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made with special counsel David Weiss’s office fell through.

The DOJ clearly wanted to change the news narrative, because it made not only Hunter, but President Joe Biden look bad.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, whose congressional district was in northern Georgia, said he was informed from a trusted source that’s exactly what happened.

“I’m told by a reliable source that Friday evening [Aug. 11] somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, ‘You have to indict on Monday. We have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,” Gingrich told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk last month.

“And she said apparently, ‘My jurors aren’t coming back until Tuesday,’ and he said, ‘You didn’t hear me. You have to indict on Monday.'”

Gingrich conceded his account is hearsay, but it squares with the chaotic nature of the indictment announcement, including Willis waiting to go before cameras until after 9 pm. Eastern Time.

Following a release of a report by the grand jury in Willis’ case Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social the whole undertaking is a “political witch hunt” and accused the district attorney of “doing the work of, and for, the DOJ.”

“ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he added, in his trademark all-caps style.

It is no small irony that Willis is accusing Trump and other defendants of seeking to interfere with the 2020 election results, and her efforts seem clearly aimed at impacting the 2024 results.

Biden was declared the winner in Georgia and in the country overall in 2020.

Trump had no power to change that, beyond advocacy, which he had every right to do, including requesting Georgia officials check into potential fraud in Fulton County.

An independent report contracted by the Georgia State Election Board and released on Jan. 12, 2021, determined that there were many abnormalities during the 2020 election.

“There were persistent chain of custody issues throughout the entire absentee ballot processing system,” the report said.

“The fact that ballots were delivered to State Farm Arena in unsecured mail carts is very concerning,” it added. “Protocol for securing ballots exists not only to protect the ballots themselves but also to ensure that no ballot box stuffing occurred.”

State Farm Arena is the location where poll watchers were told by election officials that counting had stopped for the day, only for surveillance video to reveal it resumed later in the night.

The election review concluded, “the truth about what happened on the night of November 3rd between 10:30 PM and 11:52 PM [at State Farm Arena] continues to be elusive … but if the party poll watchers are correct, then there is a serious problem.”

Fulton County registration chief Ralph Jones, who was present at State Farm Arena election night, resigned in August 2021 after coming under intense criticism for the county’s handling of the 2020 election. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had called for his firing, along with the county’s elections director, Rick Barron, the previous month, according to WXIA-TV.

Barron announced his resignation in November 2021, the Georgia Recorder reported.

All this is to say, Trump had reason to believe there were problems in Fulton County.

It’s good to see Jordan holding Willis’ feet to the fire over her targeting of Trump and his supporters.

If Democrat prosecutors are not confronted, they will only be more emboldened to continue down their current political weaponization path.

