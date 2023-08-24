DA Fani Willis Throws a Big Trial Curve Ball Just Before Trump Booking

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested an Oct. 23 start date for a trial in the case against former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Willis filed a motion Thursday in response to co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro’s Wednesday request for a speedy trial. She had initially requested to set the trial for March 4, 2024, just one day before Super Tuesday.

The new date falls outside of the July-August 2023 term and would be part of the “next succeeding regular court term,” Willis noted in the motion.

A grand jury indicted Trump on Aug. 14 on 13 charges, including violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, for alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump’s co-defendants include Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Mark Meadows, among others.

The former president was set to appear for booking at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday.

On Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee revealed Trump’s bond would be set at $200,000.

Trump changed his lead attorney from Drew Findling to Steve Sadow, an Atlanta defense attorney who previously represented Usher and Rick Ross, ahead of his surrender Thursday.

