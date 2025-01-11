Fans Angry When $250k per Episode Actress Begs People to Give Her In-Laws $60k After LA Fires

High-earning actress Mandy Moore ignited her own wildfire when she asked for financial help during the ongoing California blaze.

The “This is Us” star shared a GoFundMe campaign on her Instagram Thursday, asking for donations to her in-laws who reportedly lost their home to the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, California.

A friend of Moore’s had started the campaign.

“Yesterday, my brother-in-law and sister-in-law Griff & Kit lost their home and everything they own in the Eaton Fire,” Moore wrote in her post.

“With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever. Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living.

“It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time…Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild,” Moore wrote.

But the public was quick to criticize Moore’s ask.

She reportedly earned $250,000 per episode in season three of “This is Us,” according to a 2018 article from The Hollywood Reporter.

The season had a total of 18 episodes.

The GoFundMe campaign had a target goal of $60,000 and eventually reached $200,787.

Mandy Moore’s in-laws have raised over $200k on a $60k ask — doubtless helped by telling we who take offense to ‘f-off’ on IG. If this isn’t about greed, why not shut it down and donate the extra $140k to people in real need? https://t.co/kLlKB9PpZq — Maureen Callahan (@DM_Maureen_) January 11, 2025

Moore’s request seemed tone deaf to social media users, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“The audacity,” one Instagram user is reported to have said in response to Moore’s post.

“I just lost my measly 1 bedroom apartment I owned and worked super hard for . . . but do I have a go fund me no! I have struggled and made my own way,” another user wrote.

“You’re a multimillionaire lmao figure it out,” another user said.

Moore later wrote an update to her post and at some point disabled the comments.

“And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic,” Moore wrote.

“Of course we are. Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and i’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. no one is forcing you to do anything,” Moore wrote.

