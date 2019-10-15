SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Fans Aren't Buying Ref's Explanation of 2 Horrendous Calls That Marred 'Monday Night Football'

×
By Jake Harp
Published October 15, 2019 at 10:03am
Print

Most sports fans have come to terms with the reality that bad calls are always going to exist in some form or another.

As hard as it is to accept a blown call against your team, the thought that they’ll all even out in the end is usually enough to provide some comfort.

Complaining about referees gets old quickly. (We get it, Saints fans). This is especially true in the NFL, where, with multiple cameras blanketing every square inch of grass, it’s easy to spot something that could have been called differently on almost every play if you comb through replays for long enough.

But every so often, there are game-changing calls so bad that they unite fans and pundits from around the league in outrage. Monday night’s game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers was one of those instances.

The divisional matchup had big implications, with the Packers sitting atop the competitive NFC North at 4-1 and the 2-1-1 Lions looking to stay within striking distance of the division lead.

TRENDING: CNN Didn't Disclose That Audience Member Who Set Warren Up for Viral Soundbite Was Maxed Out Donor

A strong first quarter helped the visiting Lions jump out to a 10-0 lead. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers answered back with a touchdown and a field goal, and the first half ended with the Lions holding a 13-10 lead.

The Lions held onto their lead for most of the second half and even stretched it nine points early in the fourth quarter after Matt Prater nailed his fifth field goal of the night.

Cue the controversy.

Down by two scores in the fourth quarter, the Packers put together a pair of scoring drives and eventually won the game with a field goal as time expired. But on both drives, they got help from the referees.

Should the NFL allow video review for all penalties?

Both Packers drives seemed to have stalled out on failed third down conversion attempts before phantom flags were thrown against the defense. Both calls were against Lions defensive end Trey Flowers for illegal hands to the face.

The first call came on a play where Rodgers was sacked and the Packers would have been forced to punt. Instead, the penalty gave them a first down, and they scored a touchdown three plays later.

Replays showed that Flowers had his hand on the Packers player’s shoulder pads.

RELATED: Kaepernick Reps Release Statement: ‘Little to No Response’ from All 32 Teams

The second penalty occurred with less than two minutes to go in the game.

The Packers had the ball deep in Lions territory and failed to pick up a third down conversion. It looked like they’d be forced to kick the go-ahead field goal with about a minute and a half remaining on the clock, giving the Lions time to try and counter.

But another strange penalty call on Flowers gave the Packers a first down, allowing them to run the clock down and kick a short field goal as time expired.

Head official Clete Blakeman offered a less-than-convincing explanation after the game.

“The umpire threw both of them,” Blakeman said, according to CBS Sports. “The last one was really the only one I’ve discussed with him. Basically, it’s for illegal use of the hands, hands-to-the-face foul.”

“To be a foul, we basically need some forceful contact that’s prolonged to the head and neck area of the defender. So, in his mind he had pinned him back, it was prolonged, and that’s what created the foul.”

Understandably, that quelled approximately zero percent of the anger surrounding the calls.

As NBC commentator Tony Dungy, a former NFL head coach, pointed out, there were other questionable calls that went against the Lions.

The Lions now sit at the bottom of the NFC North and face an uphill climb to reach the playoffs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jake Harp
Sports Editor and Deputy News Editor
Jake Harp has been with The Western Journal since 2014. His writing primarily focuses on sports and their intersection with politics, culture, and religion.
Jake Harp joined Liftable Media in 2014 after graduating from Grove City College. Since then he has worked in several roles, mostly focusing on social media and story assignment. Jake lives in Western New York where, in a shocking display of poor parenting, he tries to pass down his Buffalo sports fandom to his daughter.
Location
New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Fans Aren't Buying Ref's Explanation of 2 Horrendous Calls That Marred 'Monday Night Football'
Saints Captain Wins Appeal Against Fine for 'Man of God' Headband, Gives the Money to Charity Instead
Young Braves Superstar Angers His Teammates with Blatant Lack of Hustle in a Huge Moment
Pathetic Late Roughing-the-Passer Call Helps Seahawks Win, Enrages NFL Fans
Saints Captain Responds to NFL's Fine for 'Man of God' Headband: 'God Can Get Glory' from Any Situation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×