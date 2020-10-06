While Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews used to take the lead hosting “Dancing with the Stars,” Tyra Banks was given the job this season — and some fans aren’t having it.

The 46-year-old model and actress has had a tough crowd to please, with many criticizing her hosting style and complaining that she draws too much of the focus onto herself and away from the competition and competitors.

Not one to do things by halves, Banks has taken to multiple wardrobe changes during each episode, though she said that it’s her stylist, Brendon Alexander, who’s responsible for that.

“[H]is mind is bananas,” she said, according to Parade. “He actually wants to sometimes change three times a show, and I have to slow him down.”

She had a bit of a wardrobe jumble Monday when she went to change and apparently went out on stage not quite put-together.

“OMG!” Banks tweeted. “When I changed outfits, I wasn’t zipped up and had to hold my outfit up while introducing the next act. Live TV, y’all!”

OMG! When I changed outfits, I wasn’t zipped up and had to hold my outfit up while introducing the next act. Live TV, y’all! @DancingABC — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) October 6, 2020

But her other gaffe was much more noticeable and has fans calling for her removal. During the live elimination, Banks accidentally excused one of the couples on the chopping block and then realized her mistake partway through.

She initially told Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy that they were safe and could exit the stage. That left couples Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, and Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko.

She told Heche/Motsepe and Davis/Murgatroyd that they were in the bottom two but then had to pause and re-evaluate.

“There has been an error in the control room,” she said. “This is the craziness of live TV.”

“I’m so sorry. This is live TV.”

DWTS. Please bring back Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Tyra Banks sucks, no personality, all about her wardrobe! Downhill this season. — Moe (@Moe80814576) October 6, 2020

Apparently, Heche/Motsepe and Aldama/Chmerkovskiy were actually in the bottom two, so the couple who had been cleared had to come back on stage to face elimination — confusing and heartbreaking for two contestants who’d been celebrating their advancement.

In the end, Heche and Motsepe were eliminated from DWTS, but Banks’ faux pas won’t be easily forgotten.

Some on social media said the losing couple had been “Steve Harvey’d,” while others posted pleas to bring Bergeron back.

“Wowzers,” Banks tweeted after the flub. “Live TV. Wrong name on cards. So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through.”

