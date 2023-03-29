Parler Share
Fans Ecstatic Over Who Made an Appearance on 'The Five' - 'You Always Do a Good Job'

 By Jack Davis  March 29, 2023 at 4:28pm
A familiar face in an unfamiliar setting delighted viewers of “The Five” as Shannon Bream joined the Fox News show Tuesday.

“So fun to be with these guys today. I’ll join @thefivefnc again later this week,” she posted on Instagram.

Bream, who joined Fox News in 2007, is the anchor for “Fox News Sunday.”

Bream’s appearance on “The Five” met with viewers’ stamp of approval, with many agreeing with a Twitter poster who wrote, “You always do a good job.”

Foreign News Ridicules Biden for What He Did After School Shooting: 'Embarrassing' for Free World

Her appearance on “The Five” came in a busy week for Bream, whose book “Love Stories of the Bible Speak: Biblical Lessons on Romance, Friendship and Faith” has its official release this week.

“The Bible looks at romance, friendship, community and God’s unconditional love for YOU. What does the Bible actually say about sex and romance? Plenty! I hope you enjoy these inspiring characters!” Bream posted on Instagram.

Tucker Carlson Knocks the Socks Off His Competition with Ratings, But What 'The Five' Did Is Truly Amazing

The book is a follow-up to two previous books.

In 2021 she released, “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today.” According to Bream’s Fox News biography, the book spent 15 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, five of at number one.

Last March, Bream released “Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak,” which also hit the top of The New York Times bestseller list.

Bream talked about her new book in a recent interview posted to YouTube.

“The thing I love about the Bible is we do have these very specific love stories. I think about Ruth and Boaz and Mary and Joseph and Adam and Eve. You know the perfect plan that God had for us and how we’re called to sacrifice for each other.”
She said that “sometimes Christians don’t really delve into that or think the Bible says much about that but God created all of it; like we’re not surprising him with anything. He created this for us.”


She also noted that to her, Joseph “was really modeling for us that sacrificial committed love” and said she focused on him in the book “to give him maybe a little more credit than he usually gets.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation