Score one for controversial calls as underdog San Diego State advanced to the Final Four on Sunday by defeating Creighton in the NCAA Tournament East Region final at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

The game was tied at 56 when the Aztecs’ Darrion Trammell threw up a jump shot that clanged off the rim. Time appeared to run out, with the game to be decided in overtime.

That is, until the sound of the whistle signified that San Diego State would have one final chance.

Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard was called for a foul for having his left hand on Trammell’s right hip.

San Diego State heads to the line in a tie game with 1.2 remaining 😮#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zRP3Hc2KGu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2023

Bluejays coach Greg McDermott argued the call but lost. The clock was set to 1.2 seconds.

Trammell made one of the two free throws to give San Diego State a 57-56 win.

Creighton tried for a last-second miracle, but the ball bounced out of bounds. At first, there appeared to be still a fraction of a second left, but officials ruled the game was over, as were the Bluejays’ hopes for an NCAA title.

“I wasn’t given an explanation [on the clock ruling],” McDermott said afterward, according to the Sporting News. “They just didn’t think there was any time left. There was no call on the floor on whose ball it was. I’m not sure what they were reviewing.”

“Two teams played their tails off. Officiating is part of the game,” he added. “And we’re not going to go there. We lost the game because we didn’t do enough.”

Nembhard said his team could have avoided the last-second drama.

“It’s a tough feeling. You work so hard all year and then it comes down to a play like that,” Nembhard said. “I think we could have done a little more to make it a game that it didn’t have to go down to that. But it’s a tough way to lose.”

Reaction on the foul at the end Greg McDermott, “You win with class, and you lose with class. “ Ryan Nembhard answering a question, on if he was surprised a foul was called.@BluejayMBB @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/gmyHMS6uIh — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) March 26, 2023

Opinions of the late foul call flowed on Twitter, with many agreeing with the poster who wrote, “Can’t call that in that moment knowing you let them play all game. Ref made a mistake.”

This question isn’t foul or not, it’s that if that’s a foul, SDSU would have had 3 guys foul out an hour ago and Creighton would have been up 10 https://t.co/Jb1Ynfs5mv — Sam (@samhuppert) March 26, 2023

Refs called a physical game. Can’t call that in that moment knowing you let them play all game. Ref made a mistake. https://t.co/zxNVAWnWcS — Marcus Zegarowski (@MZegarowski1) March 26, 2023

Refs have let Creighton and San Diego State play like a 90s NBA game. Then call a touch foul with 1 second left deciding a trip to the Final Four — Payne (@PayneInsider) March 26, 2023

My take for those who want it from the Creighton vs. SDSU game..the officials didn’t call one hand check foul for 39:58 seconds. Than with 1.4 seconds left they call it. Foul or no foul they let hand checks go all game. Than call one with 1 second, it makes no rational sense. — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) March 26, 2023

San Diego State will play Florida Atlantic on Saturday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. Afterward, Miami will take on Connecticut in the other semifinal.

