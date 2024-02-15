Disney suffered an incredibly terrible year at the box office in 2023.

Many postulate the Mouse House’s recent failings are in large part due to its progressive messaging. The once family-friendly company is now known for shoehorning in gender ideology, critical race theory and other hyperpartisan beliefs into most, if not all, of its projects.

Well, according to a new article from Empire Magazine, Disney’s progressive messaging has managed to taint yet another fan-favorite property. That property is none other than “X-Men ’97” the reboot of the incredibly popular 1990’s cartoon “X-Men: The Animated Series.”







An upcoming issue of Empire Magazine shows that the character of Morph, previously referred to as male in the original series (and in the comic book source material), will be “nonbinary” in Disney’s revival.

Morph’s characterization in ‘X-MEN ’97’: “This is a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine. The character’s past with Mister Sinister, the show’s villain, could also come into play.” (via @empiremagazine) pic.twitter.com/fGCAgvm1li — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) February 15, 2024

Per Empire Magazine, “X-Men ’97” will be turning Morph, previously depicted as male, into a “non-binary” character. This is not new information. Showrunner Beau DeMayo previously referred to the character using “they/them” pronouns. pic.twitter.com/s6wHe40uDF — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) February 15, 2024

“This is a lighter take on the character, who is nonbinary and has an interesting buddy relationship with Wolverine,” the magazine reads.

This news was previously confirmed by “X-Men ’97” showrunner Beau DeMayo, who referred to the character using “they/them” pronouns in a clip now circulating on social media.

“Morph decided to show a little bit of a different side to themselves this season,” DeMayo said in the clip.

Fans are none too pleased with the abrupt change to Morph’s character.

The initial X post revealing the change to Morph’s character has over 1,600 reposts and over 1 million views.

Annnnnd there it is I’ll pass in this https://t.co/3tYWiChcDu — Melonie Mac ✝️🎮🖤 (@MelonieMac) February 15, 2024

>”Nonbinary” character

>Clearly a guy

>Locked replies lol https://t.co/G1hFJzAzSF — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 15, 2024

Non-Binary means Queer Queer is a far-left political ideology. You don’t need to be gay or trans to be queer. You just need to declare you are. Queer is designed to abolish the gender binary and dismantle the nuclear family, both attacks on capitalism. https://t.co/8WbuSZGiIw — Karlyn Borysenko, the modern day Yuri Bezmenov (@DrKarlynB) February 15, 2024

It appears, for “X-Men ’97,” the progressive socio-political messaging was baked in from the start.

During a 2023 live stream, DeMayo explained that the show’s story would be informed by his experiences as a “black gay man.”







“I think one of my favorite parts was like how [Marvel Studios producers] were truly interested in like what my experiences as a black gay man was and how it was going to inform the story we were telling,” he said.

“X-Men ’97” will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting March 20, 2024.

