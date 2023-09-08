Share
Sports
News
NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico, right, had some Detroit Lions fans roaring with anger after a comment he made following Thursday's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico, right, had some Detroit Lions fans roaring with anger after a comment he made following Thursday's 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images; Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Fans Furious with Announcer Mike Tirico Over 'Insane' Comment at the End of NFL Season Opener

 By Jack Davis  September 8, 2023 at 8:30am
Share

NBC commentator Mike Tirico stirred the wrath of Detroit Lions fans by suggesting that Thursday night’s 21-20 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was somehow tainted by the absence of two Kansas City stalwarts.

“This comes with an asterisk due to the absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce,” Tirico said, igniting anger among Lions fans and others.

Jones had been expected to miss the game due to a contract dispute. Kelce had been questionable since hyperextending his knee Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Trending:
Trump Attorney Puts Judge on Notice in New Court Filing - He's Considering a Bold Move

Sports Illustrated described Kelce’s injury as a bone bruise.

“It wasn’t feeling right. I wasn’t going to put him out there with that, and he was honest with me,”  Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, according to AP.

But their absence was no reason to downplay Detroit’s achievement, irate fans posted, with one posting, “I’m sick.”

Related:
Announcers Dumbfounded as Referees Appear to Let Chiefs Player Get Away with 'Tremendous' Advantage All Game

Some noted that Tirico’s comment was especially stinging because the broadcaster has “Michigan ties,” Sports Illustrated noted.

Kory Woods, for example, commented, “Mike Tirico saying this #Lions [win] has an asterisk next to it is probably not going to go over well with Michiganders when he returns to the state.”

 

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the Lions are “a resilient team. We’re built to handle some stuff,” according to AP.

“We expected to win this game. We came in here, knew what we needed to do, knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and we did that. We won,” Campbell said.

The Lions started slowly last year, but won eight of their final 10 games.

Will you watch the NFL this season?

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 253 yards with one touchdown en route to the victory.

“A lot of work has been put in this offseason,” Goff said, “and you want to start off winning the first one, and we did that today. We didn’t play the best on offense, I thought the defense kept us in the game, but we found a way.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wound up the team’s top rusher for the game, said it simply when the game was done.

“Got to be better,” Mahomes said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




NFL Star Chandler Jones Claims Raiders Sent Crisis Response to His Home Just Days Before Kickoff
Fans Furious with Announcer Mike Tirico Over 'Insane' Comment at the End of NFL Season Opener
GOP Senator's Holdout Causes Biden Military Leaders to Melt Down in the Media
Trump Attorney Puts Judge on Notice in New Court Filing - He's Considering a Bold Move
Proof of the Bible: Excavation Reveals Steps Where Jesus Healed Blind Man 2,000 Years Ago
See more...

Conversation