Fans Furious with Announcer Mike Tirico Over 'Insane' Comment at the End of NFL Season Opener

NBC commentator Mike Tirico stirred the wrath of Detroit Lions fans by suggesting that Thursday night’s 21-20 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was somehow tainted by the absence of two Kansas City stalwarts.

“This comes with an asterisk due to the absence of Chris Jones and Travis Kelce,” Tirico said, igniting anger among Lions fans and others.

Nah this comment by Tirico is insane pic.twitter.com/iZx0wYbxrm — Josh Augdahl 〽️ (@UMFanAugdahl) September 8, 2023

Jones had been expected to miss the game due to a contract dispute. Kelce had been questionable since hyperextending his knee Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Sports Illustrated described Kelce’s injury as a bone bruise.

“It wasn’t feeling right. I wasn’t going to put him out there with that, and he was honest with me,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, according to AP.

But their absence was no reason to downplay Detroit’s achievement, irate fans posted, with one posting, “I’m sick.”

Mike Tirico really said this Lions win is an asterisk because there was no Chris Jones and Travis Kelce…. Chiefs literally have Patrick Mahomes… I’m sick. — 𝘾𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@CameronParkerPO) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico can take his “asterisk” and shove it. The Lions earned this win regardless of who was on the field or not — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) September 8, 2023

“This has an asterisk with no Chris Jones & no Travis Kelce”. No it doesn’t, @miketirico. Players on each team miss games each week. How about the Lions not having Jameson Williams because of the stupid gambling suspension? You play with who you’ve got. Lions are a deserving 1-0. — Polaski (@josephdrobbins) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico saying this game has an asterisk bc of no Jones and Kelce. No it doesnt. A win in the NFL is a win. Lions got the job done — Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) September 8, 2023

Mike Tirico swooping in there in the end with the asterisk comment, absolute clown lol — Ryan (@R_Fostrrr) September 8, 2023

Some noted that Tirico’s comment was especially stinging because the broadcaster has “Michigan ties,” Sports Illustrated noted.

Kory Woods, for example, commented, “Mike Tirico saying this #Lions [win] has an asterisk next to it is probably not going to go over well with Michiganders when he returns to the state.”

Mike Tirico saying this #Lions W has an asterisk next to it is probably not going to go over well with Michiganders when he returns to the state. — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) September 8, 2023

Detroit coach Dan Campbell said after the game that the Lions are “a resilient team. We’re built to handle some stuff,” according to AP.

“We expected to win this game. We came in here, knew what we needed to do, knew it wasn’t going to be easy, and we did that. We won,” Campbell said.

The Lions started slowly last year, but won eight of their final 10 games.

Will you watch the NFL this season? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 30% (122 Votes) No: 70% (279 Votes)

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 253 yards with one touchdown en route to the victory.

“A lot of work has been put in this offseason,” Goff said, “and you want to start off winning the first one, and we did that today. We didn’t play the best on offense, I thought the defense kept us in the game, but we found a way.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wound up the team’s top rusher for the game, said it simply when the game was done.

“Got to be better,” Mahomes said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.