Fans Furious as Disney's 'Star Wars' Officially Jumps the Shark with Lesbian Witches Conceiving Babies in New Show

After two decades of terrible decisions regarding the “Star Wars” franchise, from Jar-Jar Binks and midichlorians to Palpatine somehow returning, the dying franchise has, for many fans, finally jumped the shark.

Their newest show, “The Acolyte,” created by lesbian Leslye Headland, already shot itself in the foot by proclaiming the show would be the “gayest” version of “Star Wars” yet, alienating fans who are thoroughly fed up with the franchise’s devotion to leftist activism.

The first two episodes were bad enough for fans, with the strong female protagonist played by “non-binary” actress Amandla Stenberg, and with the emphasis on “power” rather than good and evil.

Yet with the release of the third episode, the series has not only massively retconned an integral piece of “Star Wars” lore, but has completely devolved into the most absurd display of woke pandering this side of Dylan Mulvaney peddling Bud Light.

The entertainment site Bounding Into Comics offered readers an essential summary of the episode’s greatest sin: namely, declaring that the protagonists, twins Mae and Osha, were created by a Force-sensitive witch manipulating the “universal life energy.”

Really.

The 2005 film “Revenge of the Sith,” the last in the much-maligned prequel trilogy, established that only one person had ever succeeded in this endeavor.

And that was not the lesbian witch Mother Aniseya, but the legendary Sith Lord Darth Plagueis the Wise.

As Chancellor Palpatine told Anakin Skywalker, Plagueis was “so powerful and so wise he could use the Force to influence the midichlorians to create life.”

Though implied in the film, the Expanded Universe novels later confirmed that Plagueis was most likely responsible for Anakin’s conception.

While the “Star Wars” creative team at Disney has previously declared the Expanded Universe no longer canon, one would think they would at least respect lore previously established in the films, if not the books.

Apparently, though, the championing of woke intersectional causes trumped any kind of internal creative consistency.

And fans, as with most iterations of modern “Star Wars,” were not thrilled, but given the egregious nature of this particular transgression, they were certainly much less thrilled than usual.

YouTube film critic Nerdrotic shared one of the cringiest scenes from this latest disaster, with the caption, “This is Disney Star Wars.”

In this clip, the lesbian witches chant, “The power of one! The power of two! The power of many!” while waving their arms in the manner of little girls pretending to cast a spell, in a ritual that, somehow, gave two of the witches twin girls.

The comments in response to this video were quite savage, starting with Chase Geiser, who commented “Communist trash.”

Another user commented that “Star Wars has officially jumped the shark,” with another echoing the sentiment: “This doesn’t look like Star Wars. It looks like a bunch of Leftists putting a blood curse on Donald Trump.”

Even Elon Musk got in on the action, with a few simple, yet apt, emojis.

Most “Star Wars” fans have watched the woke transformation of their formerly beloved franchise with mournful resignation for years now.

But this absurd episode, with its blatant disregard of established lore, seemed to be the last straw for many.

Fans can only stay loyal for so long as they watch talentless, intersectional hacks desecrate their most cherished films and stories.

Eventually those hacks will put something on screen so absurd and so disrespectful to the fan base and previous installments that fans will abandon the franchise altogether.

It happened when the beloved British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” cast a female doctor, and it happened when the Marvel Cinematic Universe decided to replace beloved characters with dull, insufferable feminists.

After enduring more terrible media than any fan base should have to suffer, lesbian witches who magically conceive babies seems to be what’s made them snap.

It would be funnier if it weren’t so depressing.

