Fans Furious with Geraldo Rivera's Send-Off from Fox News - This Explains Everything

Some Fox News viewers were furious on Friday morning after Geraldo Rivera was sent off into retirement with a cake and a proper goodbye.

The indignation wasn’t so much centered around how Rivera, 79, had his career eulogized on “Fox & Friends,” but was over the fact that Tucker Carlson received no such send-off when he was canceled by the network in April.

Cable news’ formerly top-rated host dedicated seven years to keeping the network afloat and in the driver’s seat in prime time.

With the network’s viewers, Carlson also built a rare rapport and could arguably be called the most important voice of the conservative movement.

He was axed in a succinct news release on April 24 while his millions of fans were offered no explanation as to why.

Not only did Fox News torpedo Carlson, but the network has reportedly spent this week firing those loyal to him at the network.

Some of those who are set to lose their jobs reportedly found out about the loss of their jobs in the media.

But, hey, Rivera is riding off into the sunset of retirement after two decades of insulting much of the audience as one of the network’s few open resident liberals.

The man even got a cake, which rightly roiled people:

No party hats and balloons when Tucker left. What a crap organization. https://t.co/NIr0Y5iL0d #FoxNews — Namath2Maynard (@mickcastillo2) June 30, 2023

The greatest narcissist on TV retires. Good riddance! — Lyn Cipriano (@LynACipriano) June 30, 2023

Geraldo gets a cake and Tucker gets his integrity — Denise (@denisemariee20) June 30, 2023

Yuk.. Fox News honors Geraldo with a glowing tribute…. Yet Tucker and Bongino get the middle finger from FOX NEWS Right back at ya, Fox News !🖕🖕 RIP Fox News https://t.co/P6mpn4dwuS — ☀⛱🌻Just me👀🍊Cassie🌺🦋🌺 (@browneyegirl400) June 30, 2023

Geraldo gets a cake from fox and Tucker gets to leave with his integrity. @TuckerCarlson — Denise (@denisemariee20) June 30, 2023

Sorry but could care less about Geraldo and why not the same exit as tucker? I’m starting to think fox is going woke like cnn — Bruce Schorr (@Schorr1Bruce) June 30, 2023

Fox News is CBAR! Cringe Beyond All Reason. — Christopher✏️ (@ChrisHiers) June 30, 2023

Fox News also dedicated an entire web story Friday morning to Rivera’s career.

Network reporter Brian Flood wrote, “Emily Compagno called him a journalistic icon, Lawrence Jones said Geraldo was one of the first people to support his career, Martha MacCallum said she was grateful for their time as colleagues, Ainsley Earhardt called it a “privilege” to work with him, Kayleigh McEnany praised his “long and impressive career of groundbreaking journalism” and Jesse Watters called it an honor to follow in his footsteps.”

These people are all certainly contractually obligated to remain quiet about Carlson’s separation from the network he first joined as a contributor in 2009.

But that didn’t make the network’s personalities falling all over themselves for Rivera sting any less to people who have watched Fox News loyally for years.

This tweet says a lot about the state of the network:

With Steve Doocy at my farewell this morning from Fox. He’s a good guy. As you can see, I changed them more than they changed me. pic.twitter.com/1dpKfHmpMD — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 30, 2023

Millions of good people have spent countless hours buoying Rupert Murdoch’s cash cow and have been called everything but beautiful for doing so by the left.

Many of them came to count on Carlson’s fearlessness to keep them informed on topics no one else would touch.

They were repaid by watching the voice of new conservatism muzzled three months ago, only to see a pro-abortion liberal given a five-star treatment by Steve Doocy and others.

The sideshow was pretty revolting, but welcome for those of us who have watched for years as Fox News has slowly lost its way and are pleased to see the mask come off.

