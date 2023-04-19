Fans Are Furious After Guinness' Parent Company Pro-Trans Holiday Ad Re-Emerges Online

Just when you thought you could enjoy a can of beer in peace, you are reminded that British alcohol conglomerate Diageo — maker of Guinness — joined the growing movement of “woke” corporations trying to re-engineer society by pushing transgenderism.

A cringeworthy holiday ad for J&B Scotch whiskey re-emerged on social media Tuesday in the wake of the nationwide protests against Anheuser-Busch for using transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its Bud Light beer line.

In a whiskey commercial that aired in Spain over the Christmas season, an elderly man is seen sneaking a tube of lipstick from his wife’s handbag and applying it to his lips in secret.

He is then shown shopping for makeup at a store and scouring a women’s beauty magazine for tips on how to apply makeup.

The senior citizen applies eye shadow, lipstick, mascara and blush while admiring himself in a mirror behind a locked door.

When someone knocks on the door, he quickly wipes the makeup off his face and hides his cosmetics bag.

As the video continues, the elderly man’s makeup application improves with practice.

At a family Christmas gathering, the senior citizen is reunited with his grandson, a 26-year-old man named Alvaro.

While family members set the dinner table, the grandfather takes the young man to his room and lovingly applies makeup to his face.

When the duo emerges from the room, the grandson, who is shown wearing full face makeup, presents himself to his family as his grandfather proudly looks on.

A caption re-introduces Alvaro to the audience as “Ana.” His teary-eyed grandmother then stands up and warmly embraces “Ana.”







As a consumer, you wouldn’t know the ad is for J&B Scotch whiskey since it seems more like pro-transgender propaganda. Maybe that’s the point. But as a marketing campaign for a whiskey brand, it’s an epic fail.

The ad is just one example of the mountain of left-wing propaganda being rammed down everyone’s throats as “woke” mega-corporations aggressively try to re-engineer society.

For reference, Diageo sells a host of popular alcoholic beverages in addition to J&B and Guinness. They include:

• Johnnie Walker whiskey.

• Smirnoff vodka.

• Captain Morgan gin.

• Ciroc vodka.

• Tanqueray gin.

• Crown Royal whiskey.

• Ketel One vodka.

• Don Julio tequila.

• Baileys Irish cream liqueur.

That’s a lot of name-brand products to boycott if you’re a conservative trying to make principled purchases as a consumer.

The re-emergence of the pro-transgender J&B Scotch whiskey ad amid the Bud Light controversy ignited a further conservative backlash on Twitter.

If we are treating them like we did Anheuser here’s all the brands made by the company pic.twitter.com/Rs8j1Enc5q — Randall (@WeTooDeep413) April 19, 2023

I’ve seen some sick stuff before, but this is almost as bad as kiddie porn. — Vice-President Dick Johnson Rides Again! (@ViceRides) April 18, 2023

Another woke company cozying up to disaster. — maryellen boyle (@Maryellen_Boyle) April 18, 2023

Perverse political propaganda — Steve Fazekas (@runsteverun11) April 18, 2023

The ad for Diageo resurfaced just as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Bud Light and expressed his preference for Guinness.

Speaking on “The Benny Show” podcast, DeSantis said he supports the conservative boycott of Anheuser-Busch after it rolled out a custom-made Bud Light beer can to commemorate Mulvaney’s “first year of womanhood.”

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” the governor said. “I mean, like, honestly that’s like them rubbing our faces in it. And it’s like these companies that do this, if they never have any response, they’re just going to keep doing it.”

The governor said he used to drink Budweiser but he and his wife “actually like the stout Guinness. Years ago we went to Dublin … and we’ve always been a fan ever since.”

EXCLUSIVE: Gov. DeSantis On Bud Light Boycott: “Why would you want to drink Bud Light? If we don’t push back they’re gonna keep doing it. If you don’t have conservative beer drinkers, they’re gonna feel that. It’s a righteous. Pushback is in order. I’ll never drink Bud again” pic.twitter.com/tIOI1W8c1J — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2023

Now that Guinness’ parent company has been outed as a trans cheerleader, DeSantis might want to switch to another beer.

Fortunately for him, Yuengling — a patriotic, Pennsylvania-based beer company — is around to fill the void.

Yuengling, The Oldest Brewery In America. Independently Owned and Family Operated since 1829 because we make good beer. pic.twitter.com/5TdmGiUc5R — Yuengling Brewery (@yuenglingbeer) April 14, 2023

A family-owned business since 1829, Yuengling is the oldest and largest independently owned brewery in the United States.

On its website, the company said its mission is to “thrive as an iconic American company that is committed to our employees, produce exceptional products for consumers to enjoy, and for our distributor partners to champion.”

That’s what all companies should strive for: producing high-quality goods to satisfy consumers — not engaging in social re-engineering through warped propaganda disguised as marketing campaigns.

