Parler Share
Commentary
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa
Commentary
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images)

Fans Furious After Noticing Two Words During Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Show

 By George C. Upper III  March 23, 2023 at 7:22am
Parler Share

It look Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacreast less than a minute to alienate a good chunk of their viewers on Monday’s show.

It wasn’t Seacrest’s creepy saccharine chuckling or Ripa’s oddly bitter tirade about the coming of spring that did it, either.

It was two words that appeared on the screen as the hosts were being seated after entering with their typical low-key dance moves that indicated that “Live with Kelly and Ryan” was, well, anything but.

Monday’s show had been “previously recorded,” according to a notification that flashed on the screen as Seacrest held Ripa’s chair for her.

The fact that they weren’t exactly “Live” was also evidenced by the cheering and applause — which sounded a lot more like the sounds of a handful of studio employees trying doing their best impersonation of an actual audience.

Trending:
Police Encounter Abandoned Young Boy at the Border, Then They Find Disturbing Note Left in His Backpack

(To his credit, I suspect that’s what Seacrest was giggling about as the noise died down. At least he seemed to have some appreciation for how ridiculous the whole thing was.)

Check it out in the video below.



According to The U.S. Sun, “[e]verything about this Live! show was in-line with their standard daily episodic set-up,” and I’m going to have to take their word for it, not being a devotee of the Ripa / Seacrest oeuvre.

Have you ever watched “Live with Kelly and Ryan”?

According to The Sun, “Live” has been anything but prior to Monday. The outlet cited “a mix of old and new episodes for two weeks in a row as Kelly was off for vacation,” including a Halloween-themed show bizarrely re-run in August.

Unsurprisingly, the good folks on Twitter had something to say about it. I mean, don’t they always?

Related:
Prince Harry Could Be Deported, Barred from Applying for US Citizenship - Think Tank Calls for Answers

Woof. You know you’re pushing your audience’s tolerance when they start predicting your grift.

Twitter user John Kwitkoski complained too, but used the opportunity to slip in a backhanded compliment that amounts to the nicest thing I’ve heard anyone say about Seacrest in some time.

And finally, Melissa offered a bit of advice.

I’m not sure how that would work. “With Kelly and Ryan” would probably confused people, and if they replaced “Live” with some other word, what would it be? “Not Live”? “Prerecorded with Kelly and Ryan” would be accurate, but not very appealing. “Dead With Kelly and Ryan” seems like a non-starter.

But I suppose any of those would at least be more accurate than a “Live” rerun.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Chick-fil-A Fans Mourn as Restaurant Removes Popular Menu Item as part of 'Spring Cleaning'
Fans Furious After Noticing Two Words During Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Show
25-Year-Old NFL Player Announces He's Stepping Away from Football After Being Diagnosed with Cancer in 'Somewhat of a Miraculous' Way
Biden Sex Assault Accuser Has Bad News for Joe, Drops Hint as to What Is Coming
Division-I Christian College Eliminates All Athletic Programs at the End of This Semester
See more...

Conversation